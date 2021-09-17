Sirivannavari Bangkok continues the legacies of Thai silk with an exclusive S’Craft Craftsmanship 2021 collection of artisanal bags under the vision of the brand’s Creative Director, HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. The collection, which gracefully elevates Thai silk to a global level, is available at ICONCRAFT, 4th floor ICONSIAM.

Since earlier on in her fashion design career, Princess Sirivannavari has always been committed to continuing the most revered legacy of her royal grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, in elevating Thai textile to international recognition. Through her regular use of Thai silk in Sirivannavari’s fashion collections and initiatives such as ‘Pa Thai Sai Hai Sanook‘, which aims to take the Thai fabric conservation to a more practical level, the princess has supported local craftsmen and emerging Thai weaving artists to continue the heritage.

The highlight, however, is the bucket bag with French embroidery by Sirivannavari Atelier and Academy. Designed by Princess Sirivannavari herself, each bag is crafted by local artisans using Thai silk bestowed by the princess from her own HRH collection and rare silk collected from weaving communities across Thailand. The “S” signature and a Peacock badge harmoniously fuse traditional Thai with modern sentiments.

Aside from HRH’s designs, ICONCRAFT further celebrates Thai textile with an exhibition featuring legendary silk from Surin and items presented by Galerie de Himmapan. Shoppers can enjoy pieces ranging from a pillow to purses and shawls embroidered with royal techniques and a fan with the “Kor Chao Fah” pattern bestowed by Princess Sirivannavari.

Celebrate the heritage of Thai silk and experience the latest unique collection from Sirivannavari Bangkok today at ICONCRAFT, 4th floor, ICONSIAM.

