PrestigeRecap: Sirivannavari launches new cruise collection, ‘Bonnes Vacances’

The tropical-inspired setting of Escape rooftop above EmQuartier provided the perfect backdrop for the launch of Sirivannavari’s newest cruise collection, ‘Bonnes Vacances,’ which translates to ‘happy holidays’ in English, and features everything one would need for glamorous vacation.

Aptly named, the cruise collection is made up of men’s and women’s apparel that you are encouraged to mix and match, spanning silk blouses, slip dresses, wrap-around skirts, tailored shorts, cut-out swimwear, matching cover ups, and more, all in a predominantly yellow, green, and blue colour palette that is vibrant yet versatile.

Beyond clothing, the collection also features a line of bags suited for travelling; casual footwear including sandals and espadrilles; and other accessories such as stylish eyewear for sunny days by the pool, tablet cases, card holders, water bottle covers, and much more.

Moreover, the majority of the collection features a bold graphic print made up of one of the brand’s signature seasonal monograms: the horseshoe. Within the graphic itself, each horseshoe is arranged in an ‘S’ shape, which is testament to the name of the brand. Beyond the visual appeal, the symbol of the horseshoe is also meant to bring good luck.

The breezy rooftop event encouraged guests to browse through all the collection had to offer while mingling over canapés and tropical-inspired cocktails, and included whimsical elements including a claw machine where you could try your hand at snagging some of the collections sought-after accessories and bags.

For more information about the collection, add Sirivannavari on LINE @sirivannavari_shop

All images courtesy of Sirivannavari.