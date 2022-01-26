SIRIVANNAVARI’s ‘Lumière’ Sunglasses Collection is this Season’s Eyewear Essential

HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya unveils a new collection of eyewear under SIRIVANNAVARI. Titled ‘Lumière’, the line-up is all about effortless Parisian chic, and retro with a contemporary twist.

Entering the new year, SIRIVANNAVARI has launched a new eyewear collection inspired by the 1990s. Arguably the golden era for women’s fashion, the 90s were a time of unabashed style and effortless charisma. SIRIVANNAVARI draws from this, adding a twist of contemporary Parisian streetwear chic, to create ‘Lumière’ — a collection that is at once retro yet undeniably modern.

The collection features four colourways, each representing a distinct persona. The more vibrant ruby and brown come accented with striking bursts of gold, while darker hues — cue Smoking Grey and Midnight Blue — are complemented with silver. Take a closer look at each model, and you’ll find that the arms have been intricately embossed with the brand’s signature peacock logo — a final detail that nods to the SIRIVANNAVARI’s exquisite level of craftsmanship.

Perfect for the summer, all ‘Lumière’ sunglasses come with top-quality, tonal acetate category 3-filter lenses. Made using polyamide nylon fibre, these lenses are light, flexible and highly durable, effectively filtering out UV rays while helping you stay stylish when out and about.

Retro Square Wrap frames are used in the design, emitting a sense of boldness and strength that is fitting of the SIRIVANNAVARI woman. As an added touch, each pair of sunglasses also comes with a complimentary eyeglass chain, which can also be used with face masks. As part of the collection launch, the entire line was personally photographed by HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, the creative director of SIRIVANNAVARI.

The SIRIVANNAVARI Lumière eyewear collection, along with other essential items, can now be found at SIRIVANNAVARI BANGKOK’s flagship stores in Siam Paragon and King Power Rang Nam. For more information, visit sirivannavari.com.