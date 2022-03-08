Here Are Your Absolute Fashion Must-Haves from Siam Paragon for Spring Wardrobe Update this 2022

Give your wardrobe the seasonal revamp you deserve, with these new SS2022 items from Siam Paragon World Fashion Trend SS2022.

There’s nothing like entering the new season with a much-deserved wardrobe update. As we enter the Spring-Summer fashion season, there is much to see and shop from designer brands worldwide. Right on cue, Siam Paragon, Thailand’s No.1 world-class fashion destination, has launched a new campaign to help your style game shine this summer, bringing together some of our favourite labels for ‘Siam Paragon World Fashion Trend Spring/Summer 2022’.

Filled with special offers, exclusive activities, and absolutely stunning looks, expect to find an array of the latest clothes, bags, shoes, and accessories that define this season. Featuring over 30 world class brands, the campaign runs until March 31st, and promises, and is definitely one to mark on your calendar for the year. Whether you’re going for a shopping spree with the squad, or looking to pamper yourself properly this 2022, here are the top products we have on our wish-list.

MCM

We recommend: Leather bags

This season, luxury German brand MCM has leaned into its penchant for blending chic modernity with fun logomania-esque prints. The newly-released Mode Travia capsule collection puts leather bags at the forefront, all of which feature the brands’ latest logo design, the bold and edgy Cubic Monogram. Among the new bag designs is a reinterpretation of MCM’s iconic Starck backpack, which has now been given an upgrade, for an aesthetic that is at once stylish and refined.

Salvatore Ferragamo

We recommend: Statement shoes

For many, statement accessories have always offered a surefire way to assert one’s style. If you happen to be on the lookout for the perfect one, this seasons’ releases from Salvatore Ferragamo put both garments and accessories at the forefront. We’re particularly excited by the new shoe releases — cue a return of the iconic Vara and Varina designs, bohemian clogs complete with the Gancini buckle, and mules tastefully accentuated by vibrant woven uppers. On the menswear side, the brand has also unveiled a reinvented Tramezza moccasin that goes perfectly with any formal look.

Fendi

We recommend: Eyewear, Shoes & Bags

With the weather sunnier than ever, now is prime time to get yourself a new pair of shades for the season. This Spring/Summer 2022, Fendi’s eyewear drop features new designs under two line-ups including the Disco Style collection, and the jewellery-inspired O’Lock. Under Disco Style, Fendi introduces a new metal model, with referential nods to the sleek trousers and strong, cropped blazers found in the clothing designs, all of which celebrate the glamour of the 70s. Expect elegant curves, accentuated by bright, flashy lenses, all made using a lightweight material that makes them both stylish and incredibly functional. O’Lock, on the other hand, presents a reinterpretation of Fendi’s classic squared FF logal, featuring an oval and elegantly feminine design perfect if you’re looking for a touch of refinement this summer. True to Fendi, the new line-up of shoes and bags also make a statement, including the return of the Peekaboo and Baguette for the season, both of which feature the work of fashion artist Antonio Lopez.

Gucci

We recommend: Pineapple-themed outerwear

Decidedly not for the dull and dreary, the new Gucci Pineapple collection is all about welcoming Spring/Summer with a burst of colour and playful refinement. Bringing together hints of streetwear and stylish collegiate aesthetics, the ready-to-wear collection offers great choices if you’re in the mood for something lighthearted, unfussy, and fun. Pineapple motifs are tastefully adorned across pieces that range from formalwear to tracksuits, along with a selection of sneakers and leather accessories. If you have to choose something, the range of outerwear is a definite must, ranging from boldly vibrant blazers to more retro, vintage silhouettes that nod to the capsule’s cheeky playfulness.

Saint Laurent

We recommend: A power outfit

This Summer 2022, Saint Laurent’s new collection pays ode to freedom and independence of spirit. There’s something about the collection’s studied nonchalance that draws the eye, featuring a range of meticulous cuts, and sharp silhouettes that contrast against soft, revealing curves. While you’d think the juxtapositions used here would be jarring, Saint Laurent manages, as always, to make even these contrasts harmonising, resulting in a collection that makes for the perfect power outfit for the world’s most visionary women.

Jimmy Choo

We recommend: Oriel boots

Boots in Bangkok? Why not? Designed to stand out, Jimmy Choo’s Spring 2022 collection is all about bold statements, and being unabashedly glamorous. On that front, the brands’ newly released line of shoe designs do not fail to impress. We’re big fans of the edgy Oriel boots, though if you’re looking for something more elegant for those evening soirees, the Bing in colourpop lime also makes a great option. Be sure to check out the recently launched bags as well — the bright and oversized Varenne tote is sure to catch the eye, while the Varenne Quad shoulder bag is a great everyday accessory.

Maison Kitsune

We recommend: A fun summer outfit

While the sleek and edgy are all great wardrobe essentials to kickstart the year, it doesn’t truly feel like summer until you’ve got a couple of fun day dresses and cute prints added to the mix. On that front, Maison Kitsune has you covered this season. Their newly launched ‘A Fox Day Afternoon’ adds a splash of bright, summer colours to classic silhouettes for an uplifting line-up of designs. Perfect for layering, mixing and matching, highlight items include everything from blouses and cardigans, to charming pencil skirts, printed dresses, jackets, and hoodies adorned with cute prints. Keep an eye out for the motifs, which have been especially designed by illustrator Joana Avillez, to tell an endearing tale of the fox on a trip to New York.

Bottega Veneta

We recommend: The iconic Cassette bag

Fans of Bottega Veneta will remember the iconic Cassette bag from its first appearance, back in the brand’s Fall 2019 collection. This Spring/Summer 2022, the iconic design makes an exciting comeback, this time featuring a maxi version of Bottega Veneta’s emblematic intrecciato weave. Since its inception, this particular category has since expanded significantly, now including a variety of styles that range from the Chain Cassette to the Candy Bag, all of which make very welcome additions to any classic summer wardrobe.

As part of its special campaign, the first four hundred people who shop at ‘Siam Paragon World Fashion Trend Spring/Summer 2022’ will also receive a THB4,000 Siam Gift Card when spending THB40,000 or more. Siam Paragon is also offering a variety of promotions and cashbacks with partnering credit cards, as well as special deals for those who use the ONESIAM SuperAPP for VIZ Card members.

‘Siam Paragon World Fashion Trend Spring/Summer 2022 runs from today until March 31, 2022. To find out more, visit siamparagon.co.th.