All the Best Spring/Summer 2022 Cult Bags You Need to Get Your Hands On this Season

Entering a fabulous new season of fashion, brands across the globe are doling out their latest designs for your seasonal adventures. From the newly reimagined Gucci Bamboo 1947, to Christian Dior’s reinterpretation of the iconic Lady Dior, these are the best spring/summer 2022 bags to covet and carry throughout the season.

Now, if there’s one thing we know about statement bags, it’s this: there’s always the right bag for every occasion. Whether it’s a daily-essentials carrier for afternoon tea with the girls, or an elegant and sophisticated silhouette to elevate your look for those evening soirees, choosing the correct bag to accompany you matters.

Putting things into perspective, we’ve put together a list of spring bags — from crossbody to mini bags — to keep you updated with the latest offerings in fashion.

Spring/Summer 2022 bags to check out:

Ferragamo Cage Bag













The duality and unique expression of Ferragamo’s savoir-faire is captured in the colourful and versatile new icon for Spring-Summer 2022 — Ferragamo Cage Bag. Inspired by the famous Kimo sandal created by the House in 1951 — upper in woven leather with interchangeable socks in leather or silk — the Ferragamo Cage Bag has extremely lightweight construction in a bucket silhouette. It is the perfect archetype of architecture applied to leather goods, made with meticulous care and attention to detail. It is a two-bags-in-one concept, with a drawstring bag inside that can be taken right out.

The Ferragamo Cage Bag comes in a variety of colour and material variants including black, white, red, blue and saddle brown. The inner bag in silk can be purchased separately and comes in the Heritage print featuring saturated colours of red and orange; as well as the Poppy Flower print by the French artist Julien Colombier exclusively for SS22.

To find out more, visit ferragamo.com.

Panthère de Cartier Bag











The iconic panther — the spirit animal of Cartier — makes its appearance in the latest range of bags aptly named Panthère de Cartier. The new silhouette, featuring its muse Lily Collins, is defined by its structured, trapezoid shape and crafted out of finely grained leather with a black-speckled jewel clasp bearing the signature animal. The new bag also evokes the original and creative heritage of Jeanne Toussaint, the eccentric visionary — nicknamed “La Panthère” — who became the first who dared to flesh out the creature into three dimensions. The Panthère de Cartier bag can be worn on the shoulder or hand-carried. It is adored for its minimalist design that draws all attention to the clasp. The sculptural ‘C’ is created in collaboration between Cartier’s design studio and its High Jewellery sculptors — creating the purity of its lines and accuracy of its proportions in perfect realism.

It comes in two looks and two sizes, a small and a mini model, to be worn on any occasion and is available in four colourways: black, cherry red, green or pale pink. All bags can also be personalised by adding initials or a date; either hot-stamped in gold foil upon the bag or by engraving the interior mirror.

To find out more, visit cartier.com.

Dior D-Lady Joy Bag













This season, Dior unveils the brand new D-Lady Joy Bag and it is very much a reinterpretation of the iconic Lady Dior. Adopting a shorter height, the bag is built with Cannage Stitching to give it an elegant and timeless look. The bag also comes with the classic DIOR charm, keeping in essence to the Maison’s signature codes. For spring, the D-Lady Joy Bag comes in a bevvy of vibrant colours including a vivacious pink number embellished with sequins and scales. It comes with a removable chain strap, as well as a removable fabric strap for multiple ways of using and carrying. The perfect showstopper? We think so.

To find out more, visit dior.com.

LV Petite Malle East West







The Petite Malle has come a long way since its first appearance on the runway of Louis Vuitton’s women’s Fall/Winter 2014 collection. A miniature version of the iconic LV trunk, the LV Petit Malle comes in classic versions featuring the Monogram, Damier, and Epi Leather; often adorned with the 3-crosses signature. For Spring/Summer 2022, the Maison introduces the new Petite Malle East West, which takes on an elongated form to offer a more spacious and versatile functionality. Sport the new bag with a different attitude — by hand, on the shoulder with a large textile short strap, or as a clutch with a thinner leather adjustable removable strap. The new Petite Malle East West also comes in unique finishes this time, including the Monogram Lace, LV Libellule, and LV Peacock — offering character, elevated craftsmanship, and a touch of theatrics.

To find out more, visit louisvuitton.com.

Bvlgari Serpenti Cabochon Crossbody Bag









The Serpenti Cabochon Crossbody bag alludes to sophistication and elegance. Crafted in soft amaranth calf leather, the bag comes in five glorious colours including black, blue, red, pink, and ivory. The bag comes with a maxi matelassé pattern inspired by the sleek surface of cabochon-cut gems and it combines a bold graphic motif with captivating details. The chain evokes a bold touch and serves as a handle, topped with the heritage snakehead closure that’s embellished with matching gemstones.

To find out more, visit bulgari.com.

Burberry Rhombi





Burberry introduces the new Rhombi bag for the first time at the Spring/Summer 2022 showcase last year. The new ellipse shoulder bag is inspired by the abstract curved prints in its RTW collection. Presented in smooth leather in soft fawn and black, and in coated canvas in birch brown checks, the Rhombi bag expresses simplicity and elegance at its best.

To find out more, visit uk.burberry.com.

Gucci Bamboo 1947









The new Gucci Bamboo 1947 is reimagined to forge a connection between past, present, and future. The newest iteration features a bamboo top handle style that is distinguished by interchangeable leather and Web straps, casting a contemporary light on the sophisticated silhouette. The bag comes in three sizes — medium, small and mini — and a rainbow of vibrant colours. The top handle and closure exude a high level of craftsmanship, made using pieces of bamboo that are hand-picked according to the Maison’s design specifications — each carefully sanded, shaped and finished by hand.

All sizes come in cuir leather, white leather and black patent leather while the small and mini sizes sports a vivid palette of hues including bright orange, marigold yellow, pink, azure and bright green. There are also crocodile and python versions to enrich the previous offer of the line.

To find out more, visit gucci.com.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.