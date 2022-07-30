Style Agenda: Rounding up the Pulse of the Fashion Scene this July 2022

In Prestige #StyleAgenda, we round up the key updates, trends, and happenings in the global fashion scene to keep an eye out for.

From the launch of Baby Dior beachwear, to Manolo Blahnik’s latest love for Sicily and eco-friendly luxury bags from Louis Vuitton, check out the pulse of fashion this July 2022.

Costume Designs for the ‘Elvis’ Film

Award-winning filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and his ally, Oscar- winning costume designer Catherine Martin, renewed their longstanding partnership with Miuccia Prada for the movie, Elvis, which has gotten a thumbs-up from Elvis’ only daughter, Lisa Marie.

It took a combination of custom outfits and garments from the archives of Prada and Miu Miu to create the looks for Austin Butler, who stars as the titular character, and Olivia DeJonge, who plays

his famous ex-wife, Priscilla. While Prada customised Elvis’ kid mohair suit in plum wine, Miu Miu was a source of inspiration for Priscilla’s style, exemplified by the brocade pantsuit embellished with beads and fringes that she wore to a concert in Las Vegas.

Baby Dior Beachwear

Monsieur Christian Dior’s fascination with the south of France and its charming landscapes is the starting point for this edition of Baby Dior’s beachwear. The capsule collection unfolds in an array of candy colours, with standouts such as the Dior’s go-to toile de Jouy, as well as terry cloth bearing the iconic Cannage lines.

Stella McCartney’s new Frayme Mylo

Stella McCartney’s icon-to-be Frayme bag gets an extraordinary rendition: the Frayme Mylo, said to be the world’s first-ever commercial launch of a luxury bag crafted from mycelium. Mycelium is the root-like structure of fungi that is transformed into Mylo, a verified vegan alternative to animal leather that mimics the microstructure of collagen, producing a warmth and sponginess not possible in other synthetic options. Coupled with an oversized, recyclable aluminium chain strap, the first drop of the Frayme Mylo this month is limited-edition, with the bags numbered 1 to 100.

Mediterranean-inspired Kunghi Pumps

Although England-based Manolo Blahnik worked on this collection from his dear Canary Islands where he was born, Sicily was on his moodboard. The Mediterranean island’s seashells and citrus groves lent inspiration for the new prints that reinvigorate timeless silhouettes from the Kunghi pump to the Jadastrap sandal.

Gucci’s Multi-functional Hobo-style Carrier

Hot on the heels of the Gucci Blondie comes another bag from the Love Parade show. Slated to be launched this month, the Gucci Attache is a hobo- style carrier that’s multi- functional, thanks to the nifty double G clasp that can link the Web strap to form a different spin on the classic shape.

Eco-Responsible Fashion from Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2022

The splash of bright yellow on this Loop bag is an easy giveaway of Nicolas Ghesquière’s reference for Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection (tennis, for the uninitiated), but what you cannot tell immediately is that the half-moon baguette bag is crafted from eco- responsible velvet jacquard, which is a 100 percent sustainable material made from recycled yarn.