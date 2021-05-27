Sunglasses for Different Face Shapes

Sunglasses are more than just accessories. The right eyewear can give an edge to complete look. From Tom Cruise’s Maverick in Top Gun to Audrey Hepburn’s Holly Golightly in Breakfast At Tiffany’s and Daniel Craig’s Bond in James Bond movies, a stylish pair of sunglasses has been a part of many characters’ wardrobe in cinema history.

The classic aviator, oval, wayfarers and polarised ski sunnies, there are many styles to choose from. Picking out the right pair of sunglasses that suits your face shape is not an easy task. So, we have done the research to help you select a pair of sunglasses according to your face type.

What is My Face Shape?

The first step to choosing the perfect pair of sunglasses based on your face shape is to identify your facial features. Most faces are a combination of different shapes, so measuring the top of your forehead and jaw at the widest points will give you a fair idea about your face shape. You can then compare it with the profiles below and choose the best one that closely matches your features.

Oval

The holy grail of face shapes, the oval face is longer than it is wide which means you can pull off most styles of eyewear. However, keep in mind to pick only those frames that balance your facial proportions. Look for sunglasses that are wide or add angles to your face’s soft curves. Rectangular, square or geometric sunglasses, such as cat-eye, aviators and D-frame, will elongate your face further and suit you the best.

Check out these sunglasses for oval face beauties:

Gucci Oversized Sunglasses

You can’t go wrong with this pair of oversized square Gucci sunglasses with signature GC hardware and UVA/UVB protection.

Shop here: kingpower.com/gucci-fashion

Bvlgari Sunglasses

These Bvlgari aviator sunglasses with a metal frame can be a classic accessory for both men and women.

Shop here: bulgari.com/en-int

Round

A round face resembles a circle and has softer angles with your face’s width almost equal to the length. The rule of thumb to picking the most flattering sunglasses is to choose the frame in the opposite shape. Angular and geometric shades that offset roundness and add extra dimension will look good on your face. Go for wayfarers, clubmasters, squared-off cat eyes, rectangular sunglasses and aviators.

Check out these go-to sunglasses for round face shapes:

Balenciaga Side Cat Sunglasses

Give this Balenciaga pair a spin, if you are a cat-eye newbie.

Shop here: balenciaga.com/en-th

Ferragamo Aviator Sunglasses

Or add a touch of vintage glam with these grey-green aviator sunglasses and make the old new again.

Shop here: kingpower.com/ferragamo

Square

Square face shapes have strong jawlines with equally wide forehead and cheekbones. The perfect sunglasses will be the ones that are angular and slightly wider on the sides. Round and oval framed sunglasses such as cat-eyes, aviators, clubmasters, curved vintage, rectangular frames among others will be the best choice for the square face shapes.

Take a look at these options for square face shapes:

Chloé Eyewear Esther Sunglasses

Chloe’s esther round sunglasses with orange tinted lenses are perfect for a vacay vibe.

Shop here: chloe.com/th

Saint Laurent Women’s Green Sunglasses

These YSL green squared sunglasses also come with prescription lenses and give all the more reasons to be shown off.

Shop here: onesiamofficial/luxury-chat-and-shop

Heart-shaped

If your face is widest at your forehead and narrows around the jaw with high cheekbones, you have a heart face shape. Look for winged-out sunglasses that complement your features or bottom-heavy ones that create more width in the lower part of your face. Aviators, rimless frames, cat-eyes, retro square, wayfarers and clubmasters will be the best options.

Check out these trending pair of sunglasses for heart face shapes:

Bottega Veneta Navigator Sunglasses

These edgy Bottega Veneta navigator-frame geometric sunglasses are quite a statement piece and come with tinted glasses and a metal frame.

Shop here: amazon.com/Bottega-Veneta

Ray-Ban Unisex Sunglasses

Ray-Ban’s unisex oval sunglasses strike a perfect balance between cool quotient and wearability.

Shop here: ray-ban.com/thailand