Prada Re-Nylon Joins Hands with Adidas on a New Sustainable Collection

Prada joins hands with Adidas to weave together a sustainable future.

On January 13th, the two fashion powerhouses are set to launch a conscious collection that re-imagines adidas’s signature Original Forum High and Low silhouettes, as well as ready-to-wear and accessories, with Prada’s ECONYL that debuted as a part of the brand’s Re-Nylon initiative.

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. To Prada, the treasure lies in the plastic waste, filling oceans up faster than these words are being typed up. In 2019, the heritage fashion house introduced its first innovative Re-Nylon collection that employed an infinitely-recyclable textile made out of fishing nets, discarded nylon, carpet and industrial waste. The fabric bears the name of ECONYl. According to its developers, every 100,000 tons of ECONYL produced help save 70,000 barrels of petroleum and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 61,500 tons. The fabric has been proven to possess the capacity for countless recycling – reflecting, directly, the brand’s commitment to highly-utilitarian elegance and, of course, a more sustainable planet.

The Collection

Now, Prada employs the explosive nature of fashion collaborations to push the frontiers of sustainability even further, this time, by partnering with the original sportswear giant – adidas. The joint collection boasts the ambition to look at luxury through the eco-conscious prism. An array of ready-to-wear, accessories, bags and, naturally, adidas Forum High and Low shoes – all made from ECONYL – plumbs the new depths in the common perception of circular fashion.

Into the Metaverse

The innovative spirits of the collection do not stop at sustainable fabrics. The two brands make their stance on radical inclusivity clear with a unique digital activation that will take place in – you guessed it – the metaverse. This initiative will invite the fans of the collection to explore the novel virtual space and collaborate through open-source creation. A milestone in its own right, Prada and adidas delving into the still-young metaverse marks increased interest in the phenomenon expressed by the luxury brands. Last year, the likes of Gucci, Balenciaga and Burberry have already started making use of the technology in the launches of their accessories and capsule collections.

