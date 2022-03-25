The Gucci Nojum Collection: A Fresh Take on the Diana and Bamboo 1947 bags

Embodying an elegant and luxurious aesthetic, the latest Gucci Nojum collection is in tune with all upcoming celebrations and beyond.

The Gucci Nojum collection lands its name from the Arabic word Nojum which means stars. The name is chosen for the collection as it evokes the light coming from the night sky during this special time of the year — Eid. The campaign, shot for the first time in Dubai, brings to life the joyful and celebratory elements that are beautifully set in a cosy, fun and vibrant theme.

The collection includes women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, and lifestyle products. These pieces are highly distinguished by intricate details such as customised labels, and embellished lock closures adorning its accessories.

Dresses and gowns are characterised by the most refined features. Each look, detailed with crystals, sequins and cuvette embroideries on light crepe georgette and silk, speaks to the collection’s sophisticated appeal. The men’s ready-to-wear on the other hand is simple yet unique, classy yet sparkly. The GG features a new interpretation of the magnified braid pattern seen on some of the easy-to-match pieces.

Gucci Nojum also casts a light on a bevy of leather goods. Precious skins in timeless yet contemporary silhouettes and shades are elevated with touches of gold and silver. This can be seen employed on the Gucci Diana and Gucci Bamboo 1947 bags. In a nod to the heart-shaped clutched presented during Gucci Aria, the collection also sees a new seashell shape jewel bag.

In the men’s department, a vintage green crocs luggage is brought forth. Also in the collection is the latest iteration of the Lifestyle travel sets featuring the magnified braid pattern synonymous to Gucci’s archival codes.

Gucci Nojum will be available at select Gucci stores across the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, KSA, Turkey, UK, US, Malaysia and Singapore.

