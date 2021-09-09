After winning the ‘Le Grand Prix du Carré Hermès’ scarf design competition with his Masan x Masan scarf, Thai artist O Terawat Teankaprasith’s creative flair continues through Hermès’ window display: The Journey of Masan.

Window displays are an artwork of their own—a magical gateway that draws passersby into the world of each respective fashion house. Just like every Hermès object, Maison’s window displays, too, are a work of art of its own. Through Hermès’ imaginations and its artists’ dreams, the feelings of joy and promises of beautiful journeys are reflected in its onlookers’ gaze.

Having unveiled at the beginning of September across Hermès stores in Bangkok and Phuket, O’s window display plays on the artist’s Masan x Masan scarf pattern. With the carré as its focal point, the installation plays with the key motif of Masan: a Thai woven horse toy and a design which charmingly combines traditional Thai craft and a nod to Maison’s equestrian roots.





Aptly resonating with Hermès’ annual theme, ‘Hermès, An Odyssey, The Journey of Masan window display reveals the creative process of the Masan horse. It features hand-woven sun-dried water hyacinths as the main backdrop to the Masan x Masan scarf, the first Hermès carré designed by a Thai artist. The installation pays homage to the ancient Thai hand weaving know-how and the artist’s childhood (Masan being his beloved toy) while cleverly reflecting Hermès’ appreciation for local craftsmanship.

Check out the displays yourself at Hermès stores across Bangkok and perhaps, in the spirit of much-missed journeys, grab a silk scarf or two along the way before we can all travel again.

For more information, visit Hermès.