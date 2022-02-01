The Standard Hua Hin Unveils New Staff Uniforms Designed by Vickteerut

Vickteerut joins hands with The Standard to unveil a line of fun and snazzy staff uniforms, revolutionising how we view and approach “work attire”.

Whether for school, for work, or even for a sports club, uniforms are generally all the same. They’re appropriate, standardised and — dare we say — maybe slightly boring. And then you have The Standard Hua Hin.

Joining hands with Thailand’s leading womenswear brand Vickteerut, The Standard Hua Hin aims to transform the way we view and approach workwear, by launching a line of staff uniforms that’s anything but dull. Breaking away from conventional uniforms, each design has been especially created to reflect each staff member’s individual and diverse persona.

Understanding that confidence is key to great hospitality, Vickteeruts’ approach to the project was to create a line of uniforms that made each staff member feel their best. Coming in bright bold colours, the range of looks are imbued with that quirky playfulness that’s garnered The Standard much of its hype as of late, while still very much functional.

While at first glance the designs seem simple and understated, closer inspection reveals the amount of detail put into each piece. Innovative materials such as Extra Fine Piqué — mostly used in sportswear — are carefully incorporated for a result that’s comfortable, contemporary, and subtly refined.

It’s fun without being overly flashy, and the tailoring is impeccable, as Vickteerut does not skimp on the stitching, accessories, or any other sartorial techniques.

Visit The Standard Hua Hin yourself to see the uniforms first-hand, or find out more at standardhotels.com/hua-hin/properties/hua-hin.