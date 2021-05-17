Our brands
Celebrating Earth Day Through the ‘Stella x Greenpeace’ Capsule to Help Stop Amazon Deforestation

By Prestige Online Thailand
17 May 2021
Staying accountable to its vegetarian root since founded in 2001, fast forward to 2021, Stella McCartney’s commitment in making conscientious voices to the fashion industry is proved to be stronger than ever before. In courtesy of its 20th anniversary, the brand has collaborated with Greenpeace to support and stop deforestation in the Amazon – to help protect the planet and wildlife.

With millions of lives – animals, endangered species and Brazil’s Indigenous people – being put at risk owing to climate change fuelled by industrial agriculture and meat production, the partnership hopes to bring the crisis to a near end.

The ‘Stella x Greenpeace’ capsule collection is also a celebratory symbol of Greenpeace’s 50th anniversary where it features two t-shirts and two sweatshirts with graphics inspired by vintage eco activist designs made from a soft organic cotton in pale blue and white marble colourways.

As part of the initiative, Stella McCartney has also launched #StellaTalks – a new six-part series of activist-led conversations – starring individuals of thought leadership from the community on a global scale. Titled ‘#StellaTalks x Earthrise: Defending the Amazon’ is the first edition of the in-store series featuring Alice Aedy, an environmental filmmaker, to give a talk on discussing critical matters surrounding Amazon deforestation along with other fellow activists including Nina Gualinga, Nathalie Kelley and Leila Salazar-Lopez of Amazon Watch.
(All Image Credits: Stella McCartney)
The Stella McCartney x Greenpeace capsule prices range from €265 to €595 and is now exclusively available at the online store, as well as select retailers worldwide.
To find out more, visit stellamccartney.com, or check out the items at The EmQuartier, M Floor.
