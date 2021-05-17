Staying accountable to its vegetarian root since founded in 2001, fast forward to 2021, Stella McCartney’s commitment in making conscientious voices to the fashion industry is proved to be stronger than ever before. In courtesy of its 20th anniversary, the brand has collaborated with Greenpeace to support and stop deforestation in the Amazon – to help protect the planet and wildlife.

With millions of lives – animals, endangered species and Brazil’s Indigenous people – being put at risk owing to climate change fuelled by industrial agriculture and meat production, the partnership hopes to bring the crisis to a near end.

The ‘Stella x Greenpeace’ capsule collection is also a celebratory symbol of Greenpeace’s 50th anniversary where it features two t-shirts and two sweatshirts with graphics inspired by vintage eco activist designs made from a soft organic cotton in pale blue and white marble colourways.