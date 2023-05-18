Unveiling Atelier Jolie, the New Purpose-Driven Brand by Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has unveiled more plans to help shape the world with her new purpose-driven brand, Atelier Jolie.

The former UN ambassador announced on her Instagram the launch of Atelier Jolie, a clothing brand that utilises leftover materials and deadstock, and represents the work of refugees and other under-appreciated groups in society.

Atelier Jolie also aims to address the landfill issue, where millions of tons of textile waste ends up in, by enabling customers to repair or upcycle their favourite clothes instead of throwing them away. Their old garments could be revived into more fitting designs that can help reduce the amount of landfills.

Since Jolie’s own style can be described as minimal and anonymous, her brand is expected to be not far from the concept.

Here is another meaningful project that the actress hopes to grow with her audience. As she writes on the brand’s website, “It’s all new, and I’m more of an artist than a businesswoman. I hope to see you there, and to be one of the many creating with you within our new creative collective.”

[Hero and featured image credit: @angelinajolie]