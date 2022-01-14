7 Ways to Wear the 7 Lucky Colours for 2022

Are you wearing the right colour today? For good fortune in the Year of the Water Tiger, it wouldn’t hurt to keep these lucky colours in mind and closet.

Here is a list of seven fashion items that you could wear for good luck on each of the seven days of the week.

Monday: Wear Black for Luck

In 2022, the colours for luck on Monday are black and grey, and the newest CHANEL 22 bag in black designed by Virginie Viard comes just in time for that. Chanel’s latest bag is perfect for everyday use, as it is made of a light yet resistant leather, has practical inside pockets, and boasts a classic black colour that goes beautifully with just about anything. The bag is available in four sizes and five colours which will be in Thai boutiques from March.

Tuesday: Wear Purple for Career

For Tuesday, purple is said to help enhance your work performance and career advancement. Therefore, you might want to consider Prada’s Sequin Bucket Hat in Lilium, Prada’s colourful take on its own iconic bucket hat style. It comes in a light purple colour adorned completely with sequins to create a glimmering surface, with the Prada logo embroidered in black.

Wednesday: Wear Orange to Work

If you’re looking for progress in business, it’s suggested that orange and light brown are the most powerful and lucky colours for Wednesdays. On this day, we suggest Bottega Veneta’s Mini Jodie in Light Orange, a 100% lambskin handle bag with a zip closure and gold hardware. This fluffy item is part of the brand’s Chinese New Year 2022 Campaign featuring items in lucky orange colours, which are also available in selected stores in Thailand.

Thursday: Try White for Wealth

On Thursday, the lucky colours that may ring bliss for your finances will be white, off-white, yellow, and pearl. The perfect off-white item could be Celine’s Sweater with Hood in Micro Fur Alpaca Wool Off White. This is a cropped cut 63% Alpaca wool sweater that could work as a compliment both to your appearance and your horoscope. It’s almost-white colour is what gives a soft, youthful aura to its wearer.

Friday: Carry Pink for Luck

For Fridays, pink is the colour, for it’s supposed to bring you good luck in anything you do on this day. As a collection that integrates the Dior à la mode style with sportswear, the Dior Vibe collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri was launched for the 2022 Cruise Show. In this line, the one that strikes our eyes the most is the Dior Vibe Hobo in Pink, a casual and colourful bag made from lambskin. This versatile item features an adjustable shoulder strap that could be worn on the shoulder, crossbody, or hand-carried; a nice go-to bag to match with any look this year.

Saturday: Sport Blue for Luck

Blue, navy, and indigo are the colours for good luck on Saturday. Here is something blue to wear on a relaxing Saturday: the Louis Vuitton LV Squad Sneakers. These navy blue, monogram denim sneakers with thick outsoles commend a fresh look for the summer season. Though the outsoles are elevated, they are lightweight enough to be worn daily.

Sunday: Boast Red and Gold for Love

Finally, the last lucky item for the week is one that will inspire your love life. Whether you’re already happily committed or still looking for the one, everybody could use a little red and gold in harmony for love, like in this Dior Tiger Cord Bracelet. The thin red cotton cord adorned with a gold-finish metal tiger and the ‘CD’ monogram charm is wearable alone or with other bracelets. Part of Dior’s Capsule for the Lunar New Year 2022, these will only be available for a limited time, and thereby come in a limited (lucky) edition.

