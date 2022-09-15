What to expect at Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2022

The celebrated fashion week, which aims to provide a platform for spotlighting the creative power of Thai fashion designers and talents from around the Kingdom, returns to Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery next week from September 21 – 25.

Recognised globally as a world-class fashion destination, Siam Paragon reaffirmed its mission to establish Thailand as a global fashion capital by introducing the Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week, which has long been a key driver behind the popularity of the Kingdom’s fashion industry.

These goals align with the government’s strategies to continue empowering the local fashion industry as it holds potential to stimulate economic growth. This year, the Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2022 (BIFW2022) will showcase over 15 renowned Thai fashion houses, as well as a selection of new generation designers to keep an eye out for. This will undoubtedly attract fans of fashion from both the local market and international community. During a recent star-studded press event, the team announced new details about their upcoming, 2022 edition.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Group Head – Siam Paragon Business Unit, Siam Paragon, stated: “BIFW2022 is a dedicated and synchronised force between three global destinations that represent the fashion hub of Thailand…Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery. This world-class fashion event hosts a grand runway to present the latest creations from top Thai designers. We also offer support for the young generation of designers, offering opportunities and a platform to foster knowledge and experience in order to become the future of Thai fashion.”

She then continued to reiterate Siam Paragon’s confidence that the BIFW2022 will be a success and will once again represent a major milestone in the Thai fashion industry, thus allowing Siam Paragon to continue in their bid to drive Thai fashion towards international success and recognition.

Where to Go

This year’s BIFW will take place across ONESIAM – Siam Paragon, with the grand runway setup at Parc Paragon that will see top models and celebrities walking down the ramp. The 15 shows encompass Absolute Siam presented by ZEPETO, Sculpture Studio x Waterandother x Fill in the Bag, ASAVA, FLYNOW, FRI27NOV, Greyhound Original, ISSUE presented by TAT, KLOSET, Leisure Projects, NAGARA, Painkiller Atelier presented by Seiko 5 Sports, POEM Presented by Purra, TandT, VATANIKA presented by Lexus, VICKTEERUT, and VVon Sugunnasil.

Siam Center The Ideaopolis is partnering with the Khon Kaen Provincial Commerce Office to present the ‘Visionary Stage,’ which will put a spotlight on woven fabrics from Isan and a historical look at Thai fashion, as well as support new-wave designers, including students from over 10 universities and institutions across the nation, encompassing Bangkok University, Thammasat University, Khon Kaen University, among others. Several popular brands will also be presenting their collections on this stage, including ALAND, Boy London, and Frank Garcon.

The future of fashion will be at the heart of Siam Discovery The Exploratorium, where special collections from famed global brands will be unveiled. These include brands under Club21, such as Comme des Garçons, Diesel, Paul Smith, AIX Armani Exchange, and the Club21 multi-label store under the concept of the ‘Lifestyle Lab.’ Other brands you can expect include Acne Studios, Y-3, Alexander Wang, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Jacquemus, Thom Browne, JW Anderson, and many more.

Fashion and the Metaverse

On the subject of the ‘future’, the professionals behind BIFW2022 have recognised that our lifestyles and behaviour have changed immensely over the last few years as a result of the pandemic. As a result, they want to put emphasis on the idea of connection and bridging a seamless experience for attendees that bridges the real world with the virtual world. One example is utilising the ONESIAM SuperApp. Through the app, users can access the BIFW Online Pop Up Store: Shop Off the Runway, which is a curated online fashion pop up featuring collections straight from the runways, as well as other works by young designers and students that can be ordered immediately.

Siam Paragon in collaboration with Digital Fashion Week and NXTinteractive, Singapore, are also tapping into the Metaverse, giving fashion enthusiasts the opportunity to join the Metaverse’s first fashion week at ‘Meta Jupiter,’ a virtual space where a runway will be livestreamed, you can create your own avatar, take photos at a virtual photobooth, and enjoy other elements of gamification. ZEPETO, a VR platform with over 200 million users, will also host a virtual fashion show where users can dress up their avatars in looks by Absolute Siam. The winning designs from the VR runway will be transformed into physical outfits worn down the BIFW2022 runway.

This year’s BIFW2022 is a result of a collaboration between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Lexus, Seiko, Purra, TikTok, Harper’s Bazaar, Digital Fashion Week Singapore, ZEPETO, Davines, and M.A.C Cosmetics.

For more information, up-to-date news visit www.siamparagon.co.th/bifw2022/ or browse their social platforms for livestreams on Facebook @ONESIAM and @siamparagonshopping. For information about Siam Paragon, visit www.siamparagon.co.th