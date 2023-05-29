Where to Shop the Most Expensive Quiet Luxury Fashion on ‘Succession’ 

It’s been a wild ride for fans of the HBO show Succession. As the family drama came to an end last night and the final episode was aired, many are in mourning over the end of its five-year run. Spurring plenty of conversation around business, politics, and even fashion, we’re honouring the show’s powerful Roy family with a look back at some of the most expensive quiet luxury fashion items on the show.

Succession follows the story of the Roy siblings and their quest to be named successor to their father, Logan Roy, head of one of the world’s largest media and entertainment conglomerates. Through plenty of drama and dark humour, fans followed four seasons of the HBO hit show, from hefty discussions in meeting rooms and Croatian super yachts, over to deaths on private jets and weddings in Tuscan villas. From the beginning to the very end, one thing has remained constant throughout the turbulent plot lines: Succession’s quiet luxury fashion.

As The Cut rightly noted, “Succession makes luxury fashion look brutally basic.” Whilst quiet luxury has arguably been around for a long time, the show really brought it into the spotlight — perhaps even unintentionally so.

Very much in line with what the quiet luxury fashion bible denotes, there are no fashion looks on Succession that shout from the rooftops. It’s all about timeless tailoring, fine quality materials, and subtle hues. Whilst the look of these outfits is simple and classic, the jaw-dropping price tags have been giving netizens plenty to rave and craze about.

Here, we take a closer look at the fashion on Succession’s last and final season, and where to shop some of the key items. Spurring plenty of Instagram fan accounts, the show has given watchers plenty of room to analyse every little detail, from memorable quotes to notable Succession fashion. We sought out the help of the knowledgeable @successionfashion in this case, to pinpoint some of the key looks on season 4. Read on for some of the most expensive Succession fashion pieces, plus where to shop should you wish to dress like the Roys and their allies yourself.

Where to Shop the Quiet Luxury Fashion on Succession: 9 Key Looks We’re Loving

Loro Piana Savile Cashmere Blend Overcoat

On the ‘Church and State’ episode, Kendall Roy attends his father’s funeral in a Loro Piana overcoat (approx. THB 202, 425), a look not often spotted on the young business man. More often a fan of bomber jackets, this overcoat communicates his somber mood, and his growing maturity, as he gears up to become successor to the business. Kendall wears this piece with the collar up, paired with aviator sunglasses. Classic, but cunning.

Altuzarra Fenice Single-Breasted Blazer

One of the most talked-about Succession fashion pieces on season 4, Shiv Roy stole the show in this Altuzarra blazer (approx. THB 41,500). Sleek and perfect for scheming with the Scandinavian teams in the ‘Kill List’ episode, her fashion journey evolves from the being the young, uninvolved daughter in the first season, to becoming a real contender for Waystar Royco successor. The blazer proves it.

Sandro Paris Tweed Trompe L’oeil Dress

Willa Ferreyra is often seen in a Sandro ensemble, and on ‘Kill List’ she kills it in this tweed dress (approx. THB 18,100). Slightly more prim and proper than her usual, the outfit combines Willa’s more relaxed attitude with her growing maturity as the pillar of strength by Connor’s side.

Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere Knit Down Vest and Tods 1T in Leather and Fabric

Tom Wambsgans is firmly stepping into his role within the family and the family business, by sporting one of the most beloved quiet luxury brands, a vest by Brunello Cucinelli (approx. THB 216,200). Whilst Shiv makes fun of his shoes (approx. THB 37,760), Tods is another quiet luxury brand worth noting, and in leather and fabric perfectly exemplify Tom’s take on leisurewear.

Polo Ralph Lauren Shawl-lapel Ribbed-trim Cardigan

Roman Roy’s fashion on Succession isn’t as loud as that of his siblings, and we don’t see him in casual outfits often. However, when in Europe, Roman does as the Europeans do, and is spotted in a soft Polo Ralph Lauren cardigan (approx. THB 25,900). The timing is no coincidence either, as Roman likely wears this cardigan as a nod to his late father.

Tom Ford Collared Nappa Leather Jacket

Kendall Roy could be a real brand ambassador for Tom Ford, given his love for the brand throughout the seasons. On the ‘Tailgate Party’ episode, Kendall attends the event in this beautiful Tom Ford jacket (approx. THB 116,540), true to his laidback quiet luxury style.

Tom Ford Gran de Poudre Padlock Jacket

Shiv Roy doesn’t often wear Tom Ford, but when she does, it’s for one of the largest plot-stirrers of the season. On the ‘Connor’s Wedding’ episode, she is spotted in this Gran de Poudre Padlock Jacket (approx. THB 186,000). The padlock is elegant yet very subtle, and can only be spotted in this episode by the trained eye. Very quiet luxury indeed.

Scanlan Theodore Belted Crepe Knit Curved Hem Jacket and Knit Crepe Pencil Skirt

Gerri Kellman really had a glow-up in season 4, and one of her most notable looks is this Scanlan Theodore jacket (approx. THB 22,580) paired with the matching skirt (approx. THB 15,600). From the silhouette to the accessories and the jewellery, it’s a stark contrast to what is about to happen to her plot line in this episode. An outfit that begs for drama, it marks the beginning of the end for Succession in more ways than one.

Veronica Beard Miller Dickey Jacket

We end our list with a ground-breaking look from Marcia Roy. Not often featured on Succession fashion round-ups, the fresh widow stood out this season for her cut-throat commands and her new-found fashion. This Veronica Beard jacket (approx. THB 40,986) fits with her freshly fierce attitude, especially in combination with her almost punk-rock accessories. Perhaps, now that it’s over, Marcia Roy will turn a new leaf.

