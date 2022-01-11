Year of the Tiger 2022: 5 Limited Edition Collections That Celebrate Lunar New Year

The festive season isn’t over in the fashion world, as many fashion houses have released limited edition collections to celebrate the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger.

Falling on the 1st of February this year, the Lunar New Year is just around the corner, and with it come vivid colours and designs. Thereby, many luxury fashion brands are preparing to launch their Lunar New Year capsule collections. With the tiger as the Chinese zodiac sign for 2022, rest assured to see tiger prints all around, as well as patterns that go beyond the fiery and fierce animal.

Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent’s limited edition for the Lunar New Year features the wildness of the zodiac sign with lively tiger prints on the Cardigan in Tiger Jacquard and their Teddy Derbies. For the darker colours, see their black Classic Hoodie with Printed Panther Tiger which stars a cheeky cartoon character at the back. For ready-to-wear accessories, the Baby Niki Chain Bag and Manhattan Small Shoulder Bag are also available for those who prefer a more casual and neutral interpretation of the theme.

Dior

Inspired by the water tiger, Dior Homme’s Kim Jones together with American artist Kenny Scharf take the Dior men’s collection for this Lunar New Year to a more serene side. Prime examples include the Kenny Scharf Bermuda shorts, cardigan, shirt, t-shirt and sweater, dominated by white and blue colour. More traditional, on the other hand, the Kenny Scharf jacket and sweatshirt still inherit the prominent red, more classic to the Lunar New Year.

Gucci

Gucci joined the Lion’s Share Fund in 2020, and its effort to protect endangered wildlife started officially since last year. In honour of their loving bond with the felines, the collection dedicated to the Year of Tiger is vast and abundant, from the Gucci Tiger Jacquard Cardigan to the Gucci Tiger Interlocking G T-shirt, and from the Gucci-pattern Gucci Tiger GG Medium Tote Bag to the Gucci Tiger GG Modal Shawl.

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta opens the Chinese New Year 2022 campaign with a flamboyant orange collection. Starring in the campaign are two top Asian models, He Cong and Wang Chenming. Although some items are not available in Thailand just yet, you can check out the women’s ready-to-wear pieces and Shearling Mini Jodie handbag now in select stores in Bangkok.

Prada

Prada’s take on Lunar New Year fashion is a little different. By launching their Action in the Year of the Tiger campaign, Prada hopes to raise awareness towards the threatened big cat species. The activist campaign features Li Yifeng and Chun Xia, an actor and actress from China, in a photo series produced in partnership with Liu Song. In addition to fashion campaign, Prada has also initiated an art project inviting art schools students to create artworks with their own interpretation of the tiger. The selected pieces will be used in other campaigns to come in 2022.

