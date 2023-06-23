Quiet Luxury Nail Art Ideas to Step up Your Next Manicure

Still hung up on the quiet luxury trend, we present you with some of the most elegant quiet luxury nail art ideas to amp up your ‘stealth wealth’-inspired manicure.

Your nails are a small element that is highly visible and can say a lot about your fashion sense. Manicures and pedicures can transform your nails into the more clean and elegant versions of themselves, and this applies to quiet luxury nail art, too.

Although HBO’s Succession has ended weeks ago, it has left all of us hanging onto the quiet luxury trend. From clothing and handbags to perfumes and skincare, there are just so many elements you could adopt to exude that subtle but lavish charm. Now it’s your manicure’s turn. Scroll down to find some quiet luxury nail art ideas for your next salon visit.

[Hero Image Credit: Maria Lupan/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: @_ht.nail/Instagram]

Quiet Luxury Nail Art Ideas to Step up Your Manicure Game

Nothing Beats the Classic French Tip

French tips are an all-time favourite for a good reason. It’s a basic design that doesn’t require much complication, and will always complement your hands. However, French tips are not limited to white tips and colourless nails, for the quiet luxury nail art style can expand to glitters and shimmers, too. Stick to neutral colours to keep it low-key luxury.

One Pigmented Colour Fits All

Some colours just instantly make us associate them with the feeling of elegance, so adorning so going monotone can also help exude a sense of quiet luxury. Examples of pigmented colours are deep green or Bottega green, burgundy, beige, khaki, and brown. Since some colours can look quite intimidating especially on long nails or acrylic nails, we suggest to wear them on your short, natural nails.

Syrup Colours for an Effortless Look

Syrup colours, or colours that look transparent and require multiple times of application, have been on the rise especially those who are fans of Japanese manicure trends. Whether worn alone or with some decorating stones, these clear colours give off the impression of a light, healthy-looking, and effortlessly elegant quiet luuxry nail art style.

A Range of Beige

Beige is the first and easiest colour to explore your quiet luxury nail art with. There are several tones of beige, so try on different tones from different brands and find the one that complements you the most. Subtle nail art or minimal decorating stones could add a touch of playfulness, while a magnetic beige will attract more attention and feel more luxurious. Want to go extra luxe? Try marble swirls for an extra boost.