James and Aimee Sangtaweep Share their Appreciation of Louis Vuitton’s Unparalleled Craftsmanship at the Savoir Rêver Exhibition

Louis Vuitton’s exclusive exhibition ‘Savoir Rêver’ – a showcase of the maison’s rich history of craftsmanship – recently arrived in Bangkok. At the opening, Prestige spoke with power couple Jirayuth “James” and Morakot “Aimee” Sangtaweep who share a love for the brand’s most luxurious and inventive creations.

Now that the Louis Vuitton ‘Savoir Rêver’ exhibition has made its pit stops in major cities like Hong Kong and Dubai, the visual delights of this luxurious fashion house are being presented in Bangkok to exclusive VIP guests.

Housed in the One City Centre building, this private exhibition is entitled ‘Savoir Rêver’, a portmanteau of the French terms savoir-faire (know-how) and rêver (to dream). Combining these two concepts, the idea behind this event is to highlight the Paris-based brand’s ability to meticulously craft timeless and wonderful designs throughout the decades.

The exhibition itself is divided into five distinctive rooms, with the themes being: Objets Nomades, representing Louis Vuitton’s original luggage atelier; Vivienne, the iconic collector’s favourite mascot; exotic leather goods; watches and jewellery; and lifestyle and sports.

In conversation with Prestige, entrepreneur Jirayuth “James” Sangtaweep and his wife, actress Morakot “Aimee” – both local Louis Vuitton enthusiasts – revealed their first impressions of the exhibit, and spoke of their long-standing adoration for all things LV.

What do you admire most about Louis Vuitton?

James: I like its history. The brand has been around for a long time, but it still stays up to date. The classic items are there but there are so many modern twists too, like the recent Pharell Williams collection, which is another exciting redirection of the brand.

Aimee: I think this is a brand that has such a strong presence and identity in the fashion industry. And now, it’s interesting to see Louis Vuitton branching out to lifestyle luxury products as well.

Do you remember your first Louis Vuitton purchase?

Aimee: Yes! I had previously inherited an LV bag from my mother, but it felt a little too mature for my style. So, some 20 years ago my friends and I queued up in front of Selfridges to purchase the Murakami Pink Cherry Blossom mini bag. That was one of the first times a brand had used a Murakami print, so I felt like I had to get my hands on this collector’s piece. It was such a memorable experience that my friends and I still talk about to this day.

James: Mine was the Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière. I selected this because when it comes to LV bags, they age extremely well. The longer you use it, the more beautiful and vintage it looks.

Do you have a favourite Louis Vuitton designer or collaborator?

James: I adore Virgil Abloh. He has such a diverse portfolio, sometimes he’ll come up with basic and street-style looks, while other times he’ll get really playful with colours. He’s such a distinct character.

Aimee: I agree, I really like Virgil’s interpretation of Louis Vuitton. I think it’s very different from what we’ve previously seen from the house. It was just a case of the right place, the right time, and the right person. We also had the opportunity to attend his last Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show, which was held after his passing. It’s still one of the most mesmerising things we’ve ever seen.

You are proud owners of the Louis Vuitton trunk. How does it fit into the aesthetic of your home?

James: The Louis Vuitton trunk is such an iconic piece that it could literally look good anywhere. It can be put into a modern condo, or a 70s-80s inspired house. It’s such a great investment piece that will be cherished for generations.

When you purchase an item, do you pay attention to the craftsmanship?

Aimee: Yes, I love one-of-a-kind pieces that have an interesting backstory. Actually, this is a huge part of why we are fans of Louis Vuitton. Their furniture is never just furniture, if you select the right item, there will be such a rich history behind it.

What is the most impressive piece in this exhibition?

James: It’s really difficult to pick just one item, but I’d probably go for the Louis Vuitton Cocktail Trunk because we’d definitely get some use out of it. It’s very functionable and different from the previous suitcase and luggage trunks we’ve bought.

Aimee: I knew that would be your answer! For me, if I could choose one piece to bring back home, I’d definitely go for the lifesize Vivienne doll. These dolls have so many variations of patterns and expressions. But the most important thing is when I look at it, it brings me so much joy. I think it’ll make our home a much more welcoming space.

What are your thoughts on the ‘Savoir Rêver’ exhibition?

James: I think the moment you come in, you’ll definitely find some inspiration. One of my favourite things about Louis Vuitton is their ability to take mundane objects, like a ping-pong table, and elevate it to the next level. There’s so much thought that went into each piece. It feels like walking into a museum rather than a luxury goods exhibition.

Aimee: I agree. Usually, when we shop for Louis Vuitton products, we’ll visit the ICONSIAM boutique, but it’s sometimes hard to picture what the items would look like outside the shop. Here, it’s an empty space and each room has been specifically constructed to support the vision behind each piece. We can definitely see the product’s purpose, where each item should sit, and how we could use it.

For more information about the pieces on display at Louis Vuitton’s Savoir Rêver exhibition, click here.