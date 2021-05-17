Titled as ‘the first perfume for women with the scent of a woman’, the Chanel N°5 manifests a revolution and a symbol of an indestructible legend with 100 years of fame in the wake. And only the perfume like the N°5 could inspire such a never-before-seen High Jewellery collection – something that only the house of Chanel could do.

Imagined by the director of the Chanel fine jewellery creation studio, Patrice Leguéreau, the ‘Collection N°5’ is the very first collection of high jewellery ever dedicated to a perfume. The collection is an exquisite concoction between the two creations from the two worlds – the 1921 and 1932.

In 1921, born with it was the fragrance, the bottle and the name of the rich, enigmatic perfume composed by Ernest Beaux and Gabrielle Chanel . In 1932, ‘ Bijoux de Diamants ’ by Mademoiselle Chanel established new ways of wearing jewellery and awakened another domain graced with bewitchment featuring platinum and diamonds.

” said Patrice Leguérea u, the director of the Chanel fine jewellery creation studio. “Gabrielle Chanel approached these two universes with the same visionary values, focusing on audacity and the quest for excellence. I wanted to rediscover that creative gesture with this collection, which has been conceived like a journey through the meanderings of the N°5 perfume’s soul, from the architecture of the bottle to the olfactive explosion of the fragrance.Patrice Leguérea