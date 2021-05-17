Titled as ‘the first perfume for women with the scent of a woman’, the Chanel N°5 manifests a revolution and a symbol of an indestructible legend with 100 years of fame in the wake. And only the perfume like the N°5 could inspire such a never-before-seen High Jewellery collection – something that only the house of Chanel could do.
Imagined by the director of the Chanel fine jewellery creation studio, Patrice Leguéreau, the ‘Collection N°5’ is the very first collection of high jewellery ever dedicated to a perfume. The collection is an exquisite concoction between the two creations from the two worlds – the 1921 and 1932.
In 1921, born with it was the fragrance, the bottle and the name of the rich, enigmatic perfume composed by Ernest Beaux and Gabrielle Chanel. In 1932, ‘Bijoux de Diamants’ by Mademoiselle Chanel established new ways of wearing jewellery and awakened another domain graced with bewitchment featuring platinum and diamonds.
“Gabrielle Chanel approached these two universes with the same visionary values, focusing on audacity and the quest for excellence. I wanted to rediscover that creative gesture with this collection, which has been conceived like a journey through the meanderings of the N°5 perfume’s soul, from the architecture of the bottle to the olfactive explosion of the fragrance.” said Patrice Leguéreau, the director of the Chanel fine jewellery creation studio.
The highlight of this one-and-only collection goes to a one-of-a-kind, 55.55-carat diamond necklace set. We also witness here the one hundred and twenty-three exceptional pieces of jewellery, which are classified into the five symbolic elements – the stopper, bottle, number, flowers and sillage – through compositions of gemstones that are rich in rarity, as well as in character.
The Stopper
Meticulously crafted from rock crystal or set with diamonds, onyx, pearls and yellow sapphires, the precious octagon is at the heart of the elegant, sophisticated graphic jewellery sets. The emerald-shaped cut and the octagonal geometry also recollect the place Vendôme – one of Chanel’s sources of inspiration. The stopper symbolises the beginning of the mythical world enchanted by the N°5 perfume.
The Bottle
The bottle sees a debut of jewellery sets containing the geometric silhouette of the N°5 ‘s bottle – spotted just by a first glance – through the lines of white diamonds, yellow diamonds and yellow sapphires cascading over sautoir necklaces, brooches and pendant earrings.
The Number
Unmistakeably one of the collection’s signatures, the recognisable number ‘5’ outline is what ties pieces together creating a line of exultation disguised in a form of high jewellery creations. In the XL version, the 5 heightens the ardor of the eternal N°5 necklace that can transform into a choker, and whose 5 can also be worn as a brooch. For this design, the composition consists of round, pear, navette and oval-shaped diamonds, with a 10-carat, emerald-cut diamond to complete the extraordinary piece.
The Flowers
The freshness of the jasmine, the petals of the may rose and the luminous glow of the ylang-ylang blossom – all is what the ‘flowers’ jewellery sets are made of. While the delicacy is beautifully represented through the flowers, but their appearance in three distinctive shapes – the star, the moon and the sun – resonate with the platinum and diamonds from the ‘Bijoux de Diamants’ collection dated back in 1932.
The Sillage
The saillage’s jewellery pieces see a lavish pairing of 350 carats of imperial topazes creating the aflame Golden Burst necklace. Playing on the feminine card, the Blushing Sillage in diamonds, rubies, garnets, yellow sapphires and pink and red spinels form a gradation of colours that impeccably resemble the golden jus of the N°5 perfume. Glistening and yet softly blended over the body – just like when you’re wearing a perfume.
