Bulgari’s 2022 Serpenti Viper Jewelry Collection is Contemporary & Ethically Created

Bulgari’s metamorphosis continues with the 2022 Serpenti Viper Jewelry collection — a hypnotic new chapter in the adventure of Bulgari’s fascinating snake, made using ethical gold.

Back in the 1940s, Bulgari debuted its iconic Serpenti Viper motif for the very first time. Since then, the enchanting serpent has continuously shed its previous iterations, transforming year after year around its spellbinding scale and radical shape.

For 2022, Bulgari’s new Serpenti Viper Jewelry collection puts authenticity at the forefront, ridding itself of unnecessary embellishments to achieve a line of designs that is refreshingly understated, pure, and filled with contemporary glamour.

Six new creations can be found in the newly-released line-up, including plain iterations of the Serpenti Viper wrapping bracelet and ring, now available in 18 kt yellow, rose or white gold. Cutting-edge geometries are contrasted against sensual curves for a suppleness and flexibility that will definitely catch the eye. A highlight of the collection involves a sleek necklace in 18 kt rose gold, set with over 40 carats of glittering diamond pavé — the perfect statement item for 2022.

Designed to be worn anywhere, and at any time, each of the creations can either be worn on its own, or mixed and matched for a touch of personal flair. What we especially love, however, is that each creation has been provided with a unique certificate, confirming that they have been made using ethical gold. This marks a significant first step for Bulgari towards sustainable luxury — a move the brand has made since the start of 2022, by ensuring that all of its jewels will be officially made using gold from fully traceable, certified sources.

(All images courtesy of Bulgari)