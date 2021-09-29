Bulgari Brings Back Divine Sophistication with Divas’ Dream Collection

Bulgari’s iconic line, Divas’ Dream, returns with a rich colour palette and a fan shape design inspired by Rome’s Caracalla mosaics. Great as a statement piece and a touch of glamour to one’s daily style, this year’s collection certainly shows the House’s mastery of precious stones and modern Roman design.

As the name suggests, Divas’ Dream is designed to speak to and express every individual’s inner diva, and this year’s collection will make for a powerful statement accessory. Expect a mix of bold, feminine colour combinations and precious gems that are simple yet charismatic. For instance, the 18k rose gold pendant necklace and ethereal mother-of-pearl are set against the deep colour of rubies and diamonds. Even in a single-tone design of the 18k rose gold bracelet, a splash of colour is added with a brilliant malachite embellishment.

For a statement piece that will take its wearer from day to night, the collection’s pendant necklace in diamonds and blue sapphires variations is unique, with four different colour shades combined in one piece. However, the collection’s parure is a marvellous choice for something more feminine, comprising earrings and a pendant necklace in 18k rose gold with pink opal and diamonds.

Bulgari’s new plastic-free packaging is another significant update to the collection. Debuted earlier in August 2021, the new packaging will be used throughout all Bulgari fine jewellery and watches collections. Using paper made entirely from responsibly managed forests and pure silk with natural latex from rubber trees, the packaging is 100% chemical-free. Compared to its previous packaging, this will help reduce plastic use by 96%, thus saving over 160kg of plastic annually.

For more information, visit Bulgari.