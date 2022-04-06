Bvlgari’s Jannah collection reimagines the floral motif found in Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

In 2020, Bvlgari unveiled the Jannah Collection, the house’s very first jewellery collaboration with Her Highness (HH) Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ruling family.

A project that took two years to realise, the high jewellery line of 37 pieces – including nine exclusive creations belonging to the princess’ private collection – embodies both Bvlgari and the royal’s love for life and devotion to heritage.

The genesis of Jannah goes back to 2017 when HH Sheikha Fatima and Lucia Silvestri, Bvlgari’s creative director for high jewellery, first met at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. It was there that they found the inspiration for the collection’s main motif in the delicate five-petal floral mosaics adorning the Carrara marble ceilings and walls.

Arabic for paradise or heaven, Jannah is a blend of East and West that centres around the symmetrical five-petal bloom. The collection is also dedicated to the princess’ beloved grandfather Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who tirelessly pursued tolerance and peace in the region. “Flower petals may adorn, but they only epitomise the roots that run deeply,” elaborates the princess.

It’s easy to see why the Jannah flower fits perfectly into the Bvlgari universe. As far back as the ’50s, wild Italian blooms have been featured in the house’s jewellery repertoire, as seen in its en tremblant brooches and Giardinetto brooches that depict a basket of flowers and leaves. Then there’s the emblematic Fiorever collection, whose distinctive floral motif has allowed the jeweller to experiment with infinite combinations of gemstone colours and cuts.

Following the resounding success of Jannah’s debut high jewellery collection, this fine jewellery line was launched in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the UAE late last year. Still exemplifying the collection’s message of love, peace and acceptance, this second chapter reinterprets the distinctive floral motif into elegant rose gold pieces. Refined and delicate, the six versatile creations are meant to be worn on their own or combined with an array of everyday jewels. “It is so light and beautiful, literally heaven. This is Sheikh Zayed’s message through a work of art,” HH Sheikha Fatima describes the new fine jewellery collection.

With its geometric lines first carved into lustrous mother-of-pearl, the five-petaled Jannah flower comes alive as a circular openworked frame of warm rose gold set with diamond pavé is placed over the nacre disc. All six pieces in the UAE-exclusive line – including a pair of stud earrings, bracelet, sautoir and pendant necklace – depict the precious mosaic-inspired floral motif. Channelling laidback glamour are standouts from the range: a sautoir and matching earrings, both finished with shimmering gold tassels studded with diamonds.

This story first appeared in the March 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.