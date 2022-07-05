Bvlgari’s B.zero1 New Classic: A Fresh Interpretation of an Iconic Jewellery Line

The B.zero1 New Classic by Bvlgari reinterprets a timeless design with a wave-shaped aesthetic.

Boldly designed with mesmerising spirals as the main focus, Bvlgari’s B.zero1 is a collection born of the brave ambition of revolutionising the aesthetic codes in the world of jewellery design through creativity and imagination.

Launched in 1999 – in time to welcome the year 2000 – its name channels the strength that underscores new beginnings: “B” stands for Bvlgari, while “0” represents the new millennium and “1” symbolises new beginnings.

The significance of the design is in its infinite spiral: a reminder that it’s always a good moment to blaze one’s own trail, as there is an opportunity and a new “Chapter 1” waiting to be written at every turn.

Ever the trendsetter driven by its spirit of innovation, the Roman jeweller recently introduced a fresh reinterpretation of the B.zero1. Named B.zero1 New Classic, it features an alluring wave-like aesthetic that is a metaphor for the powerful momentum that drives one towards opportunities, personal growth and positive change.

Be it a new job, relationship or an inspiring journey, the latest B.zero1 creations are perfect daily reminders to commemorate special moments and harness our inner strength to transform audacious visions into reality.

Reminiscent of Rome’s magnificent Colosseum with its distinctive fluid, sculptural and graceful architectural forms, the aesthetic of the B.zero1 New Classic pieces flaunts a dazzling demi-pavé diamond wave along each end of the trademark spiral.

This refined touch amplifies the sophistication of the timeless and resolutely contemporary design of the iconic jewel, giving shape to a new classic. Aside from a three-band ring offered in yellow, rose or white gold, the B.zero1 New Classic is also available as a pendant with a chain in all three gold variations.

(All images: Bvlgari)

This story first appeared in the June 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.