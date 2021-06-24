Building off its ‘Dream’ campaign that took the early eighties by a storm, Bulgari returns once again after 40 years with a campaign of grandeur. The brand’s 2021 campaign, Magnifica, neatly captures the essence of Roman high jewellery and its aesthetics through four distinctively modern muses: Zendaya, Lisa, Lily Aldridge and Vittoria Ceretti.









The new Magnifica 2021 Bvlgari brand campaign celebrates the freedom of imagination and the courage to always “dream bold, dream far and dream big”—qualities which are clearly reflected in Bvlgari’s craftsmanship. After all, the modern spirit of the Eternal City is imbued in Bvlgari’s art de vivre. It is what makes the Roman jeweller’s designs an aspiration for many individuals across the globe.

‘Magnifica’ Muses: Lisa of Blackpink becomes the only Asian in the campaign

With great women comes great freedom for expression. And that’s exactly what the diverse quartet selected by Bulgari stands for. Blazing their own paths, Hollywood star Zendaya, Thai musician and K-pop idol Lalisa Manoban (Lisa of Blackpink), supermodels Vittoria Ceretti and Lily Aldridge are all multi-talented individuals that embody Bulgari’s campaign, Magnifica.









Wearing Bvlgari’s legendary designs, including the Bvlgari Serpenti, Fiorever and Divas’ Dream, the four icons brings new interpretations to high jewellery. In a dreamlike campaign shot by Spanish director and photographer Txema Yeste, one becomes inspired by the endless boundaries that surpass dreams and reality. So what does this mean for others like us? Like every other form of art, let us take inspirations (or, in this case, wear them) and fill our lives with exuberance like these four magnificent ladies.

For more information, visit Bvlgari.