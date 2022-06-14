Cartier’s Beautés du Monde High Jewellery Collection is a Celebration of the World’s Beauty

Celebrating nature’s beauty from wherever it may be found, Cartier’s latest Beautés du Monde High Jewellery collection brings together enchanting gemstones, details, and stylistic abstraction.

Cartier’s jewellery has long been revered for its breathtaking interpretations of nature. As the luxury jewellery launches its latest high jewellery collection, aptly titled the Beautés du Monde, the brand once again celebrates the world’s many sources of beauty — wherever they may be.

From a necklace inspired by a butterfly’s wings, to another based off of a mythical and hypnotic snake, here are some of the most dazzling designs from Cartier’s latest drop.

The Nouchali Necklace

Inspired by a water lily

Resembling an enchanting sculpture, this necklace is accentuated by a centre stone — an absolutely breathtaking 10.61-carat rubellite, around which diamond petals unfold, surrounded by onyx. Each has been meticulously shaped, as a nod to the flair for geometry oft seen in Cartier High Jewellery. Lilac-hued chalcedony beads are individually threaded to create a light, and delicate drop, that gives the central flower the image of floating on water.

The Recif Necklace

Inspired by the beauty of coral reefs

Emerald and coral contract through ribbed beads, curling around a diamond atoll in this particular necklace. The dreamy contrast is further enhanced by the twisint movement, allowing white diamonds to sparkle through. Ribbed beads, paired alongside emerald or amethyst cabochons allude to Cartier’s signature style, celebrating its expertise through an impeccable weaving technique that is at once remarkable, yet comfortable against the skin.

The Water Aspis Necklace

Inspired by a powerful and hypnotic snake

Among the most iconic mythical creatures in Cartier’s menagerie is the snake, and here, Cartier captures the creature’s beauty through flexibility , stylisation and abstraction. The snake’s power, coupled by its ability to coil around its prey, is realistically captured through the necklace’s mobility and twisted design. Five 43.49-carat Ceylon sapphire cabochons punctuate the necklace with an intense blue, while triangular diamond and lapis lazuli scales form an openwork, maximising the brilliance of each gem.

The Apatura Necklace

Inspired by a butterfly’s wing

An utterly dazzling piece,this necklace features rainbow nuances of opal, conveying vivacity and brilliance. Three Australian opals — each at22.08 carats — are framed by geometrical motifs, featuring diamond bars and blue sapphire beads, all of which echo the opal’s fire. The necklace can be worn two ways, either with its eye-catching pendant, or with the pendant detached and worn as a brooch.

The Iwana Necklace

Inspired by the skin of the green iguana

Made using diamonds and emeralds, the entire necklace evokes the shifts and motions of the animal’s skin. The fullness and emptiness of diamond-paved triangles was used to create an open-work that draws the line to three incredible Colombian emeralds, each weighing 43.45 carats. True to Cartier’s flair for exquisite detailing and craftsmanship, each four-sided cut has been especially shaped to resemble the iguana’s dorsal spines.

The Capsule Collection

A line-up of seven rings

Covering all of Cartier’s key areas of expression, from geometry to movement, colour, and a love for flora and fauna, each of the collection’s dreamy rings draws from a poetic inspiration. These include a sea dragon, an ammonite fossil, a sea monster, an asteroid, and a Chinese puzzle — the list continues. Triangular-cut diamonds are paired alongside purple spinels, cabochon tourmalines or green diamonds.

To find out more about Cartier’s Beautés du Monde High Jewellery collection, visit cartier.com.