Cartier Distance Sales Service offers boutique-level delivery to your doors

Cartier Distance Sales Service offers luxury delivery with boutique-level hospitality.

French luxury jewellery and watches brand, Cartier, has launched its own ‘Cartier Distance Sale Service’ to elevate the online shopping experience to the next level.

Online shopping takes a whole different meaning when it comes to purchasing fine jewellery and watches. Firstly, the usual local courier is simply out of the question. The service, the experience, the luxury and the safety of the items have to be considered? How can one be sure that the items will arrive safe and sound to the owner’s hands—not to mention the impeccable service that naturally comes with the experience of visiting establishments such as Cartier? Fret not, because Cartier Distance Sale Service has been created just for this day and age.

Cartier Distance Sale Service

Promising to facilitate their clientele for the ultimate jewellery and watches online shopping service, Cartier Distance Sale Service will connect clients with a Cartier Ambassador who will provide boutique-level service when you visit the virtual world of Cartier. The service certainly passes with flying colours: from product inquiries, examining each piece’s details and premium nationwide delivery.

Add Cartier Thailand’s LINE Official Account @CartierTH and select ‘Chat & Shop with Cartier’. Inquire and shop from the collections with the Cartier Ambassador will provide personal consultations on each collection and coordinate with the boutique for product consultation, including the sizing and product details.

Premium Nationwide Delivery

Cartier offers free delivery nationwide (except for Hotel Delivery) with a minimum purchase of THB30,000. Same-day delivery within Bangkok and next-day delivery for the Bangkok metropolitan areas are available for transactions completed within 5 p.m.

Those making orders within Bangkok and its vicinity will experience ultimate satisfaction when the iconic Cartier Red Bags are delivered to your doorsteps. At the same time, deliveries for other provinces will see the Red Bags stored in another layer of a box for maximum safety. Every delivery within and outside of Bangkok will be made using high-standard delivery service operators with nationwide assurance.

Additionally, every order is eligible for an exchange within 30 days at no expense.

Cartier Distance Sale Service is available between 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the weekends.

For more information, add Cartier Thailand @CartierTH via LINE Official.