Cartier’s Sensational High Jewellery Pieces for the Summer

Conquer warm days and sultry nights with feline ease in these supple and sensational high jewels from Cartier.
FASHION DIRECTION JOHNNY KHOO | ART DIRECTION AUDREY CHAN | PHOTOGRAPHY JOEL LOW | FASHION STYLING JACQUIE ANG | HAIR RICK YANG/ARTISTRY STUDIOS, USING BALMAIN HAIR COUTURE | MAKE-UP WEE MING, USING CHANEL BEAUTY | PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANCE EDDIE TEO | FASHION ASSISTANCE NIKITA YUSMAN | MODEL MANDY STENZEL/MANNEQUIN
Jacquie Ang is the fashion editor. She subscribes to Martin Margiela’s desire for anonymity — her place stays behind the camera. When she’s not dreaming up ideas for shoots, geeking out over the details behind runway collections, or deciphering real life’s influences on fashion, she plays toy photographer on Instagram.