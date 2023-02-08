Cartier Unveils the Beautés du Monde Bangkok Exhibition

Prestige was invited for an inside look at the maison’s exclusive Beautés du Monde exhibition ahead of its opening to the general public on 16 February.

The Bangkok iteration of Cartier’s Beautés du Monde Exhibition will soon open its doors for one day only inside of the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, making the Thai capital the third city after Madrid and Shanghai to host this exclusive showcase of the maison’s legendary jewellery savoir-faire.

On display are over 300 pieces from Cartier’s priceless archives and high jewellery collections, each capturing the maison’s mastery at reinterpreting the world’s multi-faceted beauty.

The Cartier tradition of recognising beauty, preserving it, and enriching it, dates back to the time that Louis Cartier and his brothers travelled extensively, taking inspiration from different cultures in order to translate them into unique designs.

Serving as a window into the maison’s rich 176-year heritage, the Beautés du Monde Bangkok Exhibition unfolds across six rooms whose scenography was designed by influential Spanish artist, Jaime Hayon.

After entering the Welcome Lounge, I was ushered into the Introduction Room that serves as an exciting prelude to the Cartier universe, fitted with vibrant flowers, Thai motifs, eye-catching sculptures, and coffee table books illustrating some of the maison’s most iconic creations.

A sense of pride in heritage is something that Cartier has in common with Thailand, a nation whose people are united by a shared pride in their unique and singular culture. This pride was very evident when I entered the Thai Patrimony room, which is unique to the Bangkok exhibition.

The room features a contemporary multimedia art installation by renowned Thai designer, Saran Yen Panya, into which exceptional pieces from the Cartier Collection are meaningfully incorporated.

In the 1970s, Cartier began to gather together pieces that had been produced in its earlier years, including jewellery, timepieces, and other precious accessories that were collected for conservation. The Cartier Collection was then established in 1983.

Today, it includes pieces dating back to as early as the 1850s until as late as the 2000s, each acting as material record of Cartier’s over 170-year history of style and creativity, while also providing a wider historical account of evolution in regard to the decorative arts and Cartier’s role in society.

After exploring this homage to heritage, I proceeded to the Exhibition Room, where highlights from the latest Beautés du Monde high jewellery collection are displayed across three thematic salons: World Wildlife, Mineral World and Cultural World.

Every exquisite creation captures Cartier’s fascination with the flora and fauna, minerals, and cultures of the world, the choice of each stone reflecting the maison’s respect for its provenance and beauty.

Every piece demonstrates the extent in which Cartier knows how to admire and further enhance beauty through design, tension of lines, geometry, and abstraction, making the exhibition a must-see for every admirer of the maison.

