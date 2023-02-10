Celebrate the Month of Love with Siam Paragon’s Curation of Timeless Gems and Jewellery

From today until 16 February, the world-class shopping destination has curated a special campaign that spotlights gems and jewellery from 19 leading boutiques to make it even more convenient to shop for the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day.

The universal day of love is right around the corner and if you are still on the hunt for the perfect gift for your special someone, make sure to pay a visit to Siam Paragon in the coming days as your purchases can lead to special rewards.

As the city’s leading shopping centre, Siam Paragon houses a plethora of high-end global brands offering the best in fashion, accessories, jewellery, and more, including 19 special jewellery stores that have been selected as part of this year’s ‘The Fascination with Romantic Vibes’ campaign.

The curation of recommended gifts begins with the queen of the gems, the diamond. As ‘diamonds are forever,’ they have been a declaration of true love for centuries. At Siam Paragon, several boutiques have crafted beautiful jewellery pieces that have put the diamond centre-stage.

For example, a pair of heart-shaped 1.97 carat diamond earrings from Bijoux de Louis that can be worn every day if one desires; a heart-shaped diamond ring with an interwoven band from Karat; a dual-diamond ring from Rajdamri Gems featuring one oval-shaped diamond and one heart-shaped diamond; a flawless solitaire diamond ring from Sirus Tanya; and a ring from P&P that features multiple heart-shaped diamonds.

As for other stones, the curation of special jewellery fit for Valentine’s Day also includes dazzling rubies, stunning sapphires, and other eye-catching gems.

If your someone special loves colour, they will fall in love with Blue River’s ruby and diamond ring that truly makes a statement, as well as Prima Gems’ unique set that combines a heart-shaped ruby and diamond ring with matching earrings.

The blue sapphire is a symbol of loyalty, happiness, and love, which is why it is often included in engagement rings.

This season, Pannarai has designed a bold ring that features a heart-shaped diamond and its centre surrounded by glistening blue sapphires. Also spotlighting the sapphire, Rajdamri Gems have created several three-gem necklaces featuring diamonds and blue sapphires.

Beyond these names, the campaign features several other gems and jewellery boutiques including Der Mond, Gems Pavilion, KM Brilliance by Charms, Le Beau, Premiera, Scintilla Gioielli, Siam Tiara, Tang’s by Chualee, Trez Jewellery, Xavier, and more.

Between today and 16 February, those who purchase products worth more than 50,000 baht from participating stores will receive a Siam Gift Card worth 2,000 baht (30 prizes per week for a total of 60 prizes throughout the programme).

Those who purchase products from participating stores worth 150,000 baht or more will receive a Siam Gift Card worth 4,000 baht (20 prizes per week for a total of 40 prizes throughout the programme).

For more information about Siam Paragon’s The Fascination with Romantic Vibes’ Campaign, click here.

Featured image credit: Bijoux de Louis