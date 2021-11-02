With crystal healing all the rage, it got us thinking: does the same apply to our daily jewellery – the diamonds and other precious stones that we wear? To find the answer, we talk to Tania Bardhan, spa director at the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, and Kaye Dong, founder of The New Moon wellness concept

Tania Bardhan

Crystal healing utilises semi-precious stones such as quartz, agate, amethysts and moonstones to bring different energies into our environment. It’s the same for precious stones, the diamonds, rubies, sapphires and emeralds that we incorporate into our daily jewellery wear.

Kaye Dong

“Semi-precious and precious stones absorb and radiate energy in the same way as crystals,” says Tania Bardhan, who has more than 20 years of experience in the spa industry and is currently the spa director at the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong. “Hence, ancient astrologers prescribed these stones to people to balance their energy pattern and bring about more harmony in their lives, sometimes also prescribing them to ward off accidents and mishaps.”

This practice still exists today among even the biggest jewellery houses. There’s a plethora of talisman and protection jewellery – De Beers’ Talisman collection features diamonds in both their rough and polished forms to create kaleidoscopic medallions, earrings and stacking rings that are designed to make you look and feel good. Diamonds are said to impart fearlessness, invincibility and fortitude, making it an incredibly powerful stone for leadership and enlightenment.

The De Beers Talisman Medallion Pendan

Cartier’s Love collection includes pieces studded with sapphires, amethysts, spinels and aquamarines. Dior’s lucky-charm jewellery, the Rose des Vents, is also enriched with mother-of-pearl or coloured stone bases on which the eight-point lucky star is set.

Cartier’s Love Bracelet

In fact, Kaye Dong, a creative entrepreneur and founder of The New Moon wellness concept, says that different stones possess their own superpowers. “Many of the stones with the highest vibrations are typically quite rare,” she says. “Precious stones, such as diamonds, sapphires, emeralds and rubies, promote incredible power and hold deep properties due to their rarity and brilliance.”

With such potent powers emanating from our jewellery, we should be mindful of the energies in the stones before we wear them. “While choosing a gemstone to wear, we must let our instincts guide us,” says Bardhan. “A simple way is to do some grounding breathwork and then see which crystal draws us in or calls out the most to us. It could be the most attractive colour in our eyes or just a gut feeling that’s hard to explain.”

Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra Necklace With Carnelian

Dior Rose Des Vents Bracelet With Diamonds and Black Onyx

Another method that Bardhan swears by is to sleep with the gemstone under the pillow for the night. “If the sleep is disturbed by nightmares, the gemstone is considered unsuitable to wear,” she says. Dong adds, “Our precious jewellery shouldn’t only be cleansed before we wear them – it’s also very important to clean and charge them regularly.

We wear our gems and jewels on our skin for prolonged periods of time and because they’re exposed to all the various energies we surround ourselves with on a daily basis, it’s important to clean and charge them, so we remove any negative energies that may have been absorbed over time and allow for the stone’s properties to shine at its brightest. You could do this by laying out your jewellery on naturally charging crystals, such as clear quartz or selenite, to ensure your jewellery always maintain high vibrations. “When we care for our jewels and stones, we care for ourselves.”

So, whether you’ve inherited a piece of heirloom gemstone jewellery, or acquired a new piece at auction or on the pre- owned market, it’s a good idea to repolish and resurface it. For new pieces, when you’re the first owner, Bardhan simply prescribes “holding the gemstone under running water and then letting it sit on a piece of muslin in the moonlight for a few hours”, which she says will do the trick. Bardhan adds, “As you start wearing your gemstone jewellery regularly, it gets charged with your energy and truly becomes your crystal.”

Dong’s favourite ritual is to perform the cleansing and supercharging during the full moon, when the energy is particularly powerful. “I lay out my crystals and precious stones to bathe under the moonlight, smudge them with sage and palo santo, and set intentions from a place of gratitude.

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Hong Kong.