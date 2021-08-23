Check Out 4 of the Best Genderless Fine Jewellery Ring Designs

Shop our selection of fine jewellery rings that anyone and everyone can incorporate into their everyday wardrobe.

Bvlgari B.Zero1 Rock

Bvlgari B.Zero 1 Rock collection rings

Inspired by the distinctive form of the Colosseum in Rome, Bvlgari‘s B.Zero1 Collection disrupted the industry at its unveiling in 1999. An ultimate symbol of self-expression, it remains a bestseller among women and men. The latest iteration, with a new studded core for a total rock ‘n’ roll vibe, is aptly named the B.Zero1 Rock Collection.

Chaumet Torsade de Chaumet

Chaumet Torsade de Chaumet collection

Who says men can’t wear high jewellery? The Torsade de Chaumet ring in white gold and diamonds are perfect complements to a black-tie look. Chaumet’s new Torsade (twist) collection is dynamic and refreshingly modern, capturing the essence of movement within its swirling silhouette.

Following the launch of the high jewellery collection, Chaumet took inspiration from it to create a solitaire ring (pictured on the right) that shows off the tight twist of diamonds in a more wearable fashion — it’s perfect as an engagement ring, or just for anyone who’s looking for that extra bling.

Chanel Coco Crush

Chanel Coco Crush

Borrowed from equestrianism and popularised by the fashion world, the quilted motif is now immortalised in jewellery. The Chanel Coco Crush collection of rings in the house’s proprietary beige, yellow or white gold, and dusted with brilliant white diamonds, is a timeless addition to any wardrobe for any occasion.

Boucheron Holographique

Boucheron Holographic jewellery capsule collection

Boucheron jewellery designer Claire Choisne has never doubted that men look as good in jewellery as women — case in point being the campaign photos for her latest Carte Blanche high jewellery collection, Holographique, where a male model fabulously flaunts the signet ring-like Illusion pieces featuring fabulous opals from Australia and Ethiopia (pictured above).

Boucheron has applied the same holographique technique to its main collections, including the Quatre ring, for a sensational new jewellery capsule. The ring is an absolute testament to Choisne’s skills and the brand’s avant-garde DNA: white gold, holographic ceramic and diamonds come together to truly stunning effect.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Hong Kong.