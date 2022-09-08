Eye of the Beholder: Cartier’s Beautés du Monde High Jewellery Collection

Known for a discerning appreciation for beauty, Cartier’s new Beautés du Monde High Jewellery collection illustrates the maison’s ability to both admire and further enhance beauty through design, tension of lines, geometry, and abstraction.

Observing the beauty of the world in all its forms, in order to better share it – this was the theme of an exceptional gala event held on June 14 to celebrate Cartier’s new High Jewellery collection, Beautés du Monde. The prestigious Palacio de Liria in Madrid – a place of art and history, dating back to the 18th Century – was transformed into a sumptuous backdrop. It is the official residence of the 19th Duke of Alba, head of one of Spain’s most preeminent families, and it added its rich history and splendour to the various interpretations of beauty created for this new collection.

The event was attended by many Friends of the Maison invited by Cartier to mark the occasion, including Golshifteh Farahani, Mariacarla Boscono, Yara Shahidi, Vanessa Kirby, JISOO, Bianca Brandolini, Virginie Efira, Emma Chamberlain, Milena Smit, Blanca Li, Florence Kasumba, Tara Emad, and Thai actress and model Kimberley Anne Woltemas.

Following a tour of the property, guests attended the haute couture show of Maison Alvarno, created by designers Arnaud Maillard and Alvaro Castejon. The dinner, opened by Cyrille Vigneron, President and CEO of Cartier, was created by Spanish chef Jesús Sánchez, who holds three Michelin stars. This was followed by a performance from choreographer Blanca Li, and a concert by Black Eyed Peas that continued into the early hours.

The real star attractions, however, were the creations of the Beautés du Monde collection. Seeing the beauty of the world, preserving it, and above all, enriching it, are values that have continuously influenced Cartier’s philosophy. This collection continues this tradition. It is a testament to this fascination with the diversity of beauty that is so dear to Cartier.

Among the many highlights, the Recif Necklace is inspired by a marine ecosystem, and celebrates the beauty of coral reefs. Cartier evokes emerald and coral contrasts in the form of ribbed beads snaking along a diamond atoll. The rhythm is set by Cartier’s emblematic combination of the orange of the coral and the green of the emerald. This intense chromatic contrast is further enhanced by the twisting movement given to the coral and emerald beads, which allow the white sparkle of the diamonds to filter through.

One of the most mythical creatures in the Cartier menagerie, the Water Aspris is a powerful and hypnotic snake whose beauty and incredible flexibility Cartier enhances through this new interpretation. An expression of Cartier style, this snake is at the crossroads of major influences for the maison: realism, stylisation and abstraction.

Realism is the expression of volume as close to reality as possible; the art of capturing the snake’s energy, its sinuosity, its ability to coil around its prey. This realism is further accentuated by the attention Cartier pays to the joints, a crucial factor of the detail that allows the necklace to be completely mobile. Five spectacular 43.49-carat Ceylon sapphire cabochons punctuate the body of the necklace with an intense blue. Abstraction is the ability to imagine a pattern of triangular diamond and lapis lazuli scales based on a succession of geometric shapes, featuring openwork between them to maximise the brilliance of the stones.

Take a closer look at a butterfly wing of the Apatura Necklace and let yourself be dazzled by the beauty of its shades, and imagine an embellishment that would reflect its iridescent beauty. This is how the Apatura necklace was born, from the observation of the infinitely small. Three Australian opals weighing 22.08 carats are framed by geometrical motifs composed of diamond bars and blue sapphire beads, whose shade of colour echoes the opal’s fire.

Here, it is not a question of reproducing a butterfly figuratively, but of suggesting it through an abstract composition, a display of shimmering colours that evoke the idea of the most marvellous of insects from far and wide. As a colourist, Cartier draws on its jewellery palette of bright colours to design a graphic and contrasting fan vertically aligned with a necklace that is rigid in appearance, but incredibly supple. Crafted in the great Cartier tradition of transformable jewellery, this necklace doubles its stylistic effects: to be worn with or without its pendant, which can be detached and worn as a brooch.

With the Rituel Necklace, Cartier pays tribute to the beauty of embellishments, and more specifically to traditional Mesoamerican jewellery. Composed of a double row of azure chalcedony beads, the necklace unfolds to showcase an iridescent constellation of rubies. Subtle and delicate, the patterns alternate between diamond cones and faceted rubies that seem to hang without any link between them through an invisible setting. In the great stylistic tradition of the maison, the contrasts are strong and bold. It is the choice of pink and blue, two soft and joyful colours whose contours Cartier surrounds with the intense black of onyx.

