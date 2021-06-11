Van Cleef & Arpels is known and loved for their poetic, delicate designs. This year’s Frivole collection also comes with dainty graphic flowers that seem to quiver in the breeze and pretty pastel artwork to match.

The Frivole Collection: the theme

Encapsulating the maison’s savoir-faire and expertise, this year’s collection features six new creations boasting highly detailed craftsmanship showcasing each piece’s openwork and settings—the theme: soft tones and radiance from rose gold and diamonds.





Expect to see mini-models of earrings, a pendant and a bracelet punctuated with glistening details. Since it’s all about genteel sentiments this year, one will be able to bring out the skin’s natural glow with the gentle luminosity from Frivole’s pieces—small pendants illuminating the face and neckline, or subtle gleams and the Between the Finger ring moves along with one’s hands.

Frivole: a triptych of flora

The form takes on that of gently curved, heart-shaped petals unfurling around the diamond pistil. The flowers blossom on the pendant and earrings with brilliance. To capture the delicate life of a flower, the centre and the contour of each petal is fixed with thin gold thread that exists in complement to the diamonds, thus bringing the precious Van Cleef & Arpels flora into full bloom.







Meanwhile, two different-sized flowers blossom playfully on the Between the Finger ring’s open band. True to the maison’s creative approach to light, the split-level positioning and the delicate corollas are designed to catch the light—reflecting back and forth between one petal to another and bringing the flowers to life. In addition, the technique of openwork, in which the gold structure is perforated by the jeweller, further enhances the light as it passes through the glimmering diamonds.

Naturally, the stones have to be of the best quality. For the Frivole collection, Van Cleef & Arpels gemologists have selected the diamonds with the most immaculate criteria, with IF to VVS for clarity and D to F for colour.









Collaboration with Alexandre Benjamin Navet

Portrait Alexandre Benjamin Navet

Continuing its collaboration with Alexandre Benjamin Navet, the French artist is once again bringing the world of flowers to life. Through a series of short films portrayed in a sketchbook-esque style, Navet’s pastel drawings are further developed into more architectural aspects for the window displays of Van Cleef & Arpels’ boutiques.









For more information, visit Van Cleef & Arpels.

(All image: Van Cleef & Arpels)