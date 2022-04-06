Gems Pavilions’ New BleuConic Collection is Perfect for Lovers of Blue Gemstones

Absolutely adore blue jewellery? Gems Pavilions’ latest line of designs, the BleuConic Collection, might just be the perfect option for you this season.

Celebrating its 26th anniversary, Gems Pavilion unveils a new line of designs that pay homage to its most emblematic collections of the past. Inspired by the Iconic Collections’ flair for fancy cut diamonds, as well as the chain motif found in the EmConic line, the jeweller’s latest release — the BlueConic — is definitely one to have on your radar.

Designed for young urbanites with a big love for high jewellery, Gems Pavilions’ BleuConic Collection is all about fun, eye-catching versatility. The brands’ classic design styles are given an edgy, contemporary twist, with blue sapphires at the forefront. Believed to be a gemstone that brings charisma, vitality, and success to its wearer, bright blue sapphires are presented across an array of strikingly modern designs.

Earrings feature a play on curves, looping elegantly around the ears, with options that include diamond backings. Bracelets, on the other hand, feature fancy cut diamonds alongside blue sapphires in various forms, brought together with, of course, the iconic chain motif.

We’ve got a particular soft spot for the rings in the collection, where fancy cut diamonds and blue sapphire are used to give each piece a playfully charming twist — adding a vibrant touch of colour that elongates the fingers. While the collection reflects Gems Pavilion’s creative standards in high jewellery making, there is a sense of colour, fun, and energy to the collection, making it ideal for those looking to look elegant, yet unabashedly themselves.

All images courtesy of Gems Pavilion.

The BleuConic Collection is available at Gems Pavilion’s boutiques. To find out more, visit gemspavilion.com.