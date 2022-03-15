Looking to Up Your Jewellery Game? Here are 4 Trends to Try in 2022

From pairing diamonds with gemstones, to illusory accessories and everything in-between, here are four fabulous jewellery trends to try out this 2022.

As we continue indulging in yet another bout of “new year, new me” excitement, there’s no time like the present to try something new when it comes to how we accessorise. A fun way to add some personality to your overall look, jewellery has always been associated with storied significance. While there’s definitely something timeless and satisfyingly everlasting about each jewellery purchase, the industry does have its share of trends. Here, we round up four of the most striking ones, to try incorporating into your style this 2022.

Proudly showcase what brands you’re wearing

While “in with the new” might be the general consensus at the start of every year, there are certain trends that manage to remain. Among them is logomania. This year, these bold, symbolic statements are slowly making their way into jewellery, as brands begin releasing designs featuring bejewelled logos. Be bold in flaunting the brands you love, and showcase them to the world this year through stunning symbolic jewellery pieces.

Get something versatile, to wear on all occasions

When investing in a statement piece, you want to get something that’s gorgeous, and that you know you’ll wear. Opt for unique, eye-catching designs that can still be frequently worn with a wide range of looks, whether it’s for Sunday brunch with the squad, or an evening soiree. The more versatile your jewellery pieces are, the easier it’ll be to have fun with styling them.

Pair your diamonds with gemstones

We know, this might come as a surprise — when it comes to dazzling, surely just diamonds alone would suffice? Don’t underestimate, however, the power of this combination. When embellished with coloured gemstones, the beauty of each diamond becomes even more appealing. Pair them with bright emeralds, or vibrant sapphires and rubies to add dimension to your diamond jewels, while also giving your gemstones a prominent, contemporary twist. Simply mixing and matching the two materials can provide a wholly different effect from the usual gemstone jewels we’re used to seeing.

Choose jewellery pieces that are more than meets the eye

When it comes to accessorising, layering and stacking could make a big difference to your whole look. Yet a key trend as of late isn’t to really layer, but rather to opt for jewellery designs that are almost optical illusions in themselves. A prime example is jewellery that makes it seem like you’re layering multiple pieces, while really only wearing one. Available in the form of earrings, rings, bracelets, and necklaces, why not have some fun this year with how you accessorise.

To shop the above looks, visit the Gems Pavilion boutique at Siam Paragon. gemspavilion.com