Friend of Tiffany & Co. (Thailand), actress Janie Tienphosuwan’s star is shining as brightly as the stunning selection of jewellery from the iconic jeweller she is sporting in these looks – several of which were designed by legendary French jewellery designer Jean Schlumberger, while others are from the brand’s most popular contemporary collections.
Jewellery: Tiffany & Co.
Photographer: Thananon Thanakornkarn
Photographer’s Assistants: Wichit Wongauton & Jakkapong Yuttapinyo
Stylist: Sirivong Sukasemsin
Stylist’s Assistants: Jitta Udomtanasub & Peeraya Pechpansri
Makeup Artist: Tasanapong Sawatdipong
Hair Stylist: Santipong Khwanseng
Nail Artist: Nathotsaphorn Murada
Producer: Duriya Sridaranop
Editorial Coordinator: Kanyaphat Somwong
Location: Benedict Studio
This article first appeared in the October 2021 issue of Prestige Thailand.