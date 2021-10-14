Get The Look: Shine Beautifully Like Janie Tienphosuwan
Get The Look: Shine Beautifully Like Janie Tienphosuwan

By PrestigeOnline Thailand
14 Oct 2021
Style
Get The Look: Shine Beautifully Like Janie Tienphosuwan
Friend of Tiffany & Co. (Thailand), actress Janie Tienphosuwan’s star is shining as brightly as the stunning selection of jewellery from the iconic jeweller she is sporting in these looks – several of which were designed by legendary French jewellery designer Jean Schlumberger, while others are from the brand’s most popular contemporary collections.
Jewellery: Tiffany & Co.  

Photographer: Thananon Thanakornkarn

Photographer’s Assistants: Wichit Wongauton & Jakkapong Yuttapinyo

Stylist: Sirivong Sukasemsin

Stylist’s Assistants: Jitta Udomtanasub & Peeraya Pechpansri

Makeup Artist: Tasanapong Sawatdipong
Hair Stylist: Santipong Khwanseng
Nail Artist: Nathotsaphorn Murada
Producer: Duriya Sridaranop
Editorial Coordinator: Kanyaphat Somwong
Location: Benedict Studio

This article first appeared in the October 2021 issue of Prestige Thailand.

PrestigeOnline Thailand

