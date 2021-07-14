Consistently one of the best-dressed women on Bangkok’s social scene, hotel heiress Nalinee Worawongwasu has an impeccable sense of style that’s become somewhat of a trademark, coupled with a lifetime love affair with beautiful jewellery pieces.

With a portfolio of three luxury Bangkok properties, it was inevitable that Nalinee Worawongwasu would eventually join the hospitality business – AETAS Hotels & Residences – which her family founded. And now that she’s taken the big step, she has quickly made her mark, exerting her innate sense of style and good taste – the jetset lifestyle a thing of the past.

With looks that run in the family – her mother, Usanee, is a former beauty queen – Nalinee readily admits that she has a passion for all things beautiful. To keep her grounded, however, she looks up to her father, her role-model, for advice. She has an older sister, Benjama, who lives in London, and an older brother, Surachet. Together, the Worawongwasu clan is a tight-knit family who enjoys spending quality time together.

Prior to the pandemic, Nalinee was an avid traveller who enjoyed vacations in exotic places, exploring the local culture and cuisine. Japan, Bali and London count among her favourite destinations abroad, but she would always visit somewhere new every year. In Thailand, her favourite places for a getaway are Koh Samui, Krabi and Phuket.

“… jewellery is my lifetime love affair – it’s the finishing touch to every outfit.”

When she was young, Nalinee had aspirations to become a fashion designer, changing her mind later on. Instead, she obtained a Bachelor’s degree in San Fransisco, with a Major in Graphic Design, before enrolling at the California Culinary Academy to acquire a certificate in Pastry-Making. “It was a fun time in the States,” she recalls. “I really enjoyed my time there.”

When it comes to fashion and style, Nalinee has very specific tastes. “My personal changes from time to time – it depends entirely on my mood,” she says. “My favourite brands are YSL and Comme des Garçons (my all-time favourite). I love Hedi Slimane and Dries Van Noten. Zimmermann is my go-to brand for easy summer essentials. As far as Thai designers are concerned, Stretsis is my favourite… I’ve been their fan since they launched Asava.”

According to her, no look is complete without jewellery. “I would say that jewellery is my lifetime love affair – it’s the finishing touch to every outfit. I love costume jewellery and fine jewellery, especially earrings and bracelets.”

“I love these pieces… they are beautiful, playful and easy to wear – everything I look for in jewellery.”

For the photo shoot with Prestige, Nalinee completed her looks with a selection of jewellery pieces from Italian brand FOPE, exclusively available in Thailand through Scintilla Gioielli. “I love these pieces… they are beautiful, playful and easy to wear – everything I look for in jewellery.”

Apart from making time from her busy schedule to work out at least four times per week, the gorgeous fashionista and executive also dedicates time to her latest pastime, diving, a pursuit she discovered earlier this year.

Nalinee wears jewellery from the FOPE's Eka and Panorama collections available from Scintilla Gioielli Boutique at Siam Paragon (M Floor).

For more information, visit Scintilla Gioielli.

Photographer: Jittarat Juntasiriku

Makeup Artist: Nontalee Wongpeng

Hair Stylist: Kitphisuth Kanchanakawinphong

Stylist & Editorial Coordinator: Kanyaphat Somwong

Location: S47 Sukhumvit

This story first appeared in the July 2021 issue of Prestige Thailand.

