Secrets Revealed: Inside the Dream of Bulgari’s World of Jewellery Wonders

With Inside the Dream, the first ever docufilm of its kind, Bulgari shares a world of wonders – revealing the secrets and fascination behind the creation of its high jewellery creations.

Produced by Terminal 9 Studios and directed by emerging talent Matthieu Menu, Inside the Dream follows Jewellery Creative Director of Bulgari, Lucia Silvestri, on a gem-hunting mission from Rome to Jaipur, in India, and through all the various design and manufacturing processes before, ultimately, the high jewellery pieces are launched at a dazzling red-carpet event in Venice. Following the worldwide premiere of the docufilm at the Toronto International Film Festival, it is now available on prime channels in over 100 countries.

For anyone who has ever wondered how a high jewellery collection comes together, Inside the Dream provides an unprecedented insight look behind the scenes.

The story of how an 18-year-old Lucia Silvestri put her biology studies on hold for a temporary secretarial job at Bulgari and went on to become a protégé of Paulo Bulgari, accompanying him on trips to exotic parts of the world in search of flawless gemstones, is legendary in jewellery circles. More than four decades have passed, and Lucia’s eyes continue to light up like sparkling green sapphires whenever she talks about her work – still regularly packing her bags to travel to the far corners of the globe.

“No, I have never looked back,” she admitted a few years ago in an interview with Prestige, as her gaze wandered over a collection of sketches, jewellery pieces and magnificent gemstones placed out in new designs on the ‘gems table’ in front of her. A new shipment of stones had just arrived, and Lucia was particularly excited that day, already anticipating her next creation. “When I touch the stones and feel the energy emanating from them, look at their vibrant colours… I instinctively know what to do with them. The gemstones provide me with inspiration,” she said.

Her passion for gemstones and the craft of jewellery-making was evident as she effortlessly slipped on one necklace and bracelet after another while talking about the passion behind the creation of every Bulgari high jewellery piece. “Creative. Contemporary. Feminine. Timeless. Iconic.” Each word was punctuated by pointing to or looking at a different example on the table before pausing, a smile lighting up her face as she exclaimed,, “Unmistakably Bulgari!” in conclusion.

Working closely with a team of designers who produce the sketches once the gemstones have been laid out in different designs, and then with the craftsmen at Bulgari’s high jewellery workshop on the outskirts of Rome to meticulously produce the jewellery pieces, Lucia’s private atelier is at the heart of it all. Only on very rare occasions would members of the press or clients get a glimpse of where it all starts – and this was such an occasion.

Lucia enthusiastically guides us to an adjacent room, which at the time was being fitted out and where she and her gems table were relocating to. Behind her future desk, a large wall was already almost entirely covered with rows upon rows of photographs chronicling her travels around the world; attending glamorous red-carpet events with a bevy of celebrities and VIPs, sources of inspiration, experiences, press clippings and other memorable moments. No doubt, she could fill a book with all these memories. “A book?” she pondered the question for a moment. “Who knows, maybe one day.”

In the meantime, Inside the Dream offers a rare insight into her world, chronicling her journey to Rajasthan in search of the rarest of gemstones. It’s a journey from glorious gemstones to precious masterpieces that would eventually find their way into the hands of collectors and, if we’re lucky enough, make a red carpet appearance along the way.

From the search for precious gems in Jaipur, to the conception of unique pieces in Bulgari’s headquarter in Rome, through the masterful artisanal production at Bulgari’s workshop, a secret location where the most exclusive jewels are craftd, each stage of the journey is documented in Inside the Dream, uncovering the unique talents and skills that come into play in the quest for wonder.

The ultimate purpose of these exceptional jewels, however, is to be worn. And this is where the story of Inside the Dream becomes intertwined with the life of five extraordinary women – all of whom are longtime friends of the Roman jeweller: American actress Zendaya, Italian digital entrepreneur and fashion icon Chiara Ferragni, BLACKPINK singer Lalisa (aka LISA), supermodel Lily Aldridge, and US-based Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. They make up a stellar cast of multifaceted women, with different backgrounds, stories, and talents, united by intimate, personal and inspiring ties, as well as by the same love for beauty and breathtaking jewellery.

One of these stunning creations is the Serpenti Hypnotic Emerald necklace, featuring a staggering 93.83-carat Colombian cabochon-cut emerald, with its sinuous body preciously set with diamonds and emeralds. As the first person ever to wear the magnificent masterpiece, Zendaya made a mesmerising arrival at the red carpet of the 78th Venice International Film Festival, unveiling to the world the breathtaking result of a year-long journey.