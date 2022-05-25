New Jewellery in May 2022: Van Cleef & Arpels, Chaumet, Chopard and More

As we take a closer look at what this season has to offer in the gems and jewels segment, May’s new jewellery launches include a delicate butterfly-inspired collection and a motif with Place de E’toile as its muse.

Van Cleef & Arpels Two Butterfly collection

Van Cleef & Arpels welcomes spring with a new Two Butterfly collection of three pieces. For the first time, the delicate creatures are adorned with vibrant turquoise, combined with yellow gold and sparkling diamonds for bold contrasts. The between-the-finger ring and stud earrings feature an asymmetrical design, a signature Van Cleef & Arpels style that imbues pieces with energy and vivacity. With its iconic open band, the ring brings together two butterflies in a gentle tête-à-tête. As for the asymmetrical stud earrings, one side glistens with shimmering diamonds, while the other features brilliant turquoise. Tilted to give a sense of movement, the butterfly on the necklace’s pendant appears to be taking flight in pursuit of a sparkling diamond. The openwork back of the pieces have been meticulously wrought to allow light to pass through the diamonds.

Trinity for Chitose Abe of Sacai

Trinity for Chitose Abe of Sacai is a collaboration between the Japanese fashion designer and Cartier’s creative studios that centres around the Trinity collection. Artisans deconstructed the simplicity and mobility of the Trinity ring, and created a collection comprising six modular pieces of two rings, a bracelet, choker, earring, as well as a versatile piece that doubles up as both an earring and a ring. While the signature trilogy of white, yellow and rose gold is retained, the shape of the rings and how they sit on the body are different. The line debuted at the Cartier red-inspired Sacai Autumn-Winter 2022/2023 fashion show in Paris. The exclusive, limited- edition collection will be released first in Japan this summer, followed by Paris, London, New York and Seoul later in the year.

Boucheron Etoile de Paris

Faceted like a gemstone with a main diamond at its centre, the new Boucheron Etoile de Paris motif is a subtle mise en abyme, a stone within a stone. Inspired by the famous Place de l’Etoile and its 12 avenues, a delicate mesh runs from the centre diamond of 0.3 carats or more to the outer edges of the ring. Each facet surrounding the brilliant-cut diamond is paved with diamonds up to the ring’s platinum body. In 2020, Boucheron achieved its target of using 100 per cent responsible and traceable gold in its collections. And thanks to an advanced algorithm, it’s now possible to identify and track the main diamond through each stage of its life cycle. This allows the maison to provide detailed information about its provenance, size, polishing and setting. Customers can also trace the journey of their stone via an interactive digital platform.