Once Upon a Time with Gucci Hortus Deliciarum High Jewellery Collection

The third instalment of Gucci’s Hortus Deliciarum High Jewellery collection takes inspiration from a fantastical journey – commencing with an imaginary mid-19th century ‘Grand Tour’ and continuing to the 1970s. François Oosthuizen attends the launch in Rome.

Composed of unique pieces divided into five themes, Gucci’s latest encounter with the world of high jewellery reaffirms Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s deep obsession with storytelling. This time, the Rome-bred designer reveals his whimsical world through the esoteric symbols, mythology, ancient scriptures, landmarks, and wonders of his beloved Eternal City, while also infusing these pieces with different cultures. The result is a cornucopia of spectacular creations of the finest craftsmanship, sporting spectacular gemstones that took years to source.

The first chapter of Hortus Deliciarum – Latin for “Garden of Delights” – and also Gucci’s first foray into high jewellery, saw the light in 2019, followed by a second collection last year. Designed by Michele himself and brought to life by expert goldsmiths and artisans in Valenza, the heart of jewellery manufacturing in Italy, the latest collection serves up a course in history, embedded with tales of inspiring travels, and traversing several continents. But at the heart lies the Roman capital with its iconic sights and attractions, which makes it no surprise that the launch took place here.

To be more precise, the super exclusive (and not easily accessible) Villa Albani was selected as backdrop. It is a vast architectural complex built in the mid-18th century – one of the highest expressions of the antiquarian taste for which Rome became the privileged destination of the Grand Tour. The villa was created to house the prestigious antiquities collection of Cardinal Alessandro Albani (1692-1779). Considered as one of the largest private collections of ancient art in the world, Villa Albani is home to an exceptional and priceless assembly of art, antiquities, and collectibles – from sarcophagi, marble busts and Greco-Roman statues, to tapestries and Roman excavation finds made on the family’s vast estates across Italy. The villa sits in a forest-like enclave with sprawling gardens and fountains, a world removed from the hustle and bustle of Rome’s streets just a stone’s throw away.

As the first media group to arrive to view the collection – and also before a glamorous event hosted that evening for clients flown in from all the corners of the globe – we are unceremoniously informed that no photography is allowed inside or outside Villa Albani, or of the jewellery collection for that matter. Naturally, this only adds to the intrigue and anticipation as we make our way along a gravel path that leads through the garden to the entrance of the imposing villa.

The five themes of the latest Hortus Deliciarum kicks off with the Grand Tour inspired by Rome and its architecture – underscoring Rome’s unique position as the ultimate destination of European aristocrats and intellectuals of the 18th century. A set of impressive micro-mosaic pieces made between 1850 and 1870 – depicting classic sights like the Colosseum, Piazza San Pietro with the Bernini colonnades, the Pantheon (as it was in the 19th century), the Roman Forum, the Temple of Vesta, the Temple of Hercules at Cori, the waterfalls at Tivoli, and the Pyramid of Cestius – have been transformed into opulent jewellery pieces complemented by sparkling peridots, yellow beryl, red and pink spinels, blue topaz, fire opals, pink tourmalines, and dazzling diamonds.

Apparently, Gucci managed to acquire the set of rare 15 micro-mosaics (certified by Christie’s), which was originally owned by an aristocratic family in the United Kingdom. At the time they were made, more than 250 years ago, the high society who wanted a souvenir of their travels to Rome (a major stop on the so-called ‘Grand Tour’) would commission these micro-mosaics from local artisans – a highly specialised technique that the craftsmen who worked on the renovation of St. Peter’s Cathedral were specifically known for.

The mosaics not only displayed the virtuosity of these early micro-mosaicists, but also provided a memento of the world in which they were created. Rome, with its magnificent heritage and as the meeting point for culture-hungry northern Europeans, was the natural place of origin for this new technique. Today, only a handful of craftsmen still apply the trade of creating micro-mosaics – all of them based in the Vatican – and their work is entirely dedicated to noncommercial purposes.

Unsurprisingly, considering the historical value of these micro-mosaics, several of the high jewellery pieces featuring them had been sold even before they were revealed, based purely on sketches.

The second theme of the collection – through an imaginary travelogue – explores the kaleidoscopic beauty of the world of India’s Maharajahs, inspired by the magnificent architecture of royal palaces, manicured gardens, the colourful silks of Mogul attire, and the Hieratic atmosphere of the Vedic gods. Capturing the light in a magical and hypnotic way are rubellites, topaz, yellow beryl, tourmalines, and garnets – pear- and heart-cut – adorning multi-strand necklaces, bracelets, and solitaire rings.

The mythological significance of the pearl, symbolising femininity, inspired Hortus Deliciarum’s third theme. Diamonds may be forever, but pearls have been recognised as prized jewels for centuries longer than any cut stone. Almost all other gemstones are formed by mineral deposits that must be mined, cut, and polished to reveal their sparkling beauty. Pearls, on the other hand, are beautiful as they are – straight out of the mollusk. High quality pearls have an intense, brilliant lustre and shiny iridescence that emanates from within. For these reasons, pearls have become a symbol of purity and natural beauty.

Pearls are natural wonders that have been treasured for centuries by cultures ancient and modern around the world. Greek mythology proclaimed pearls to be tears of joy shed by the goddess Aphrodite, while ancient Egyptians associated pearls with Isis, the goddess of healing and life.

Alessandro Michele’s creative genius sees white, cream, and black pearls made into sautoirs that are held by detachable pendants in Imperial topaz or alternated with multi-coloured tourmalines and diamonds. These are paired with striking earrings and brooches in white, cream, and black pearls.

For the next dose of drama, the New World of the 1930s and ’40s is evoked through necklaces and bracelets with geometric shapes in chains with asymmetrical and flexible modules topped with opulent aquamarines and blue-grey beryl, and earrings or central pendants set in cages of baguette-cut diamonds.

The final theme of the collection is a notable nod to the 1970s – an era of pop culture, self-expression, psychedelic colours, and the desire to explore foreign worlds. Creations include necklaces in white gold chains, talismans flanked and held together by diamonds, hexagonal emeralds, pear-shaped green tourmalines, and aquamarines.

A pendant with a yellow gold base recalls a scene in a savannah, engraved and enameled. It brings the journey back to a time and place where it all began: the magnetic enchantments of the world we live in, reproduced in miniature. Much like the micro-mosaics of the Grand Tour, this pendant, too, has its own story. The Savannah design comes from the 1969 ‘Savana’ foulard Vittorio Accornero De Testa designed for Gucci. In 1981, this design was transferred to a pendant, which today closes the final chapter of the long journey that is the third collection of Gucci’s Hortus Deliciarum High Jewellery collection.

To tell the story of these exceptional creations, Gucci created a cinematic campaign featuring Oscar-winning actress and film producer Jessica Chastain. In the film, the actress inhabits an elegant and eccentric character who wears the high jewellery pieces as souvenirs of her travels, a collector of fashion, art, and experiences. Among the pieces that she is seen wearing are a Grand Tour bracelet embedded with a micro-mosaic depiction of the Temple of Vesta, and a diamond necklace set with a splendid 174-carat emerald.