Phillips is set for a momentous month ahead as the British auction house presents not one, but three, jaw-dropping sales, including the largest collection of Zambian emerald jewels ever to go under the hammer.

Jewellery connoisseurs and enthusiasts have much to be excited about this month. In addition to its biannual Jewels & Jadeite sale at JW Marriott Hong Kong on Nov 27 (Saturday), Phillips Hong Kong will also be presenting a prestigious Middle Eastern jewellery collection this autumn.

The upcoming 11th Jewels & Jadeite sale features 96 lots, and all are nothing short of spectacular. Expect to be dazzled by a colourful and sparkling array of rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets, include a 20.27 carat D/Flawless Type IIa diamond ring, a pair of 6.48 carat & 6.47 carat emerald and diamond earrings, circa 1960s, from Cartier and a 9.89 carat emerald and diamond ring, circa 1960s, also from Cartier.

The grand Middle Eastern showcase is the largest single-owner collection in the auction house’s history, with a total estimated value between US$12 million (S$16 million) and US$17 million (S$23 million). More than 170 pieces of exquisite jewellery and watches acquired over three decades by an ardent collector will be up for bidding at two auctions. One of them is dedicated to his trove of the finest, rarest Zambian emeralds – probably the largest such collection in existence.

Graeme Thompson, Phillips’ head of jewellery worldwide, says: “These jewellery pieces embody wonderful memories, marking significant chapters of the collector’s life – full of colour, travel and encounters. Moreover, such an extensive and fine quality collection of Zambian emerald jewels are a rare sight at auction, so it is incredibly exciting for us to be able to offer this special collection and put one of the most precious gems on Earth in the spotlight.”

Sensational Jewels from a Prominent Middle Eastern Collection is the first auction that will be held on Nov 27 at JW Marriott Hong Kong, after the Jewels & Jadeite sale. On the block are over 130 lots of Burmese and Mozambique rubies, Colombian emeralds, Burmese sapphires, colourless and coloured diamonds, among other fine and signed jewels. Highlights include an outstanding necklace, bracelet, ring and earrings set with diamonds and unheated Burmese rubies a 7.07-carat D/Flawless diamond ring; and a necklace, ring and earring set featuring unheated Burmese sapphires and diamonds.

The second is a 45-lot online auction, Treasures from Zambia: An Exceptional Emerald Collection, specially for these stunning gemstones, which are now as prized and sought after as those of Colombian origins. Headliners of this collection are a stunning 56.87-carat no-oil emerald and diamond necklace, a 16.48-carat untreated emerald and diamond ring, and a pair of 8.13-carat and 8.27-carat untreated emerald and diamond earrings.

Part of the proceeds from the Zambian emeralds sale will benefit the Gemfields Foundation, which directly supports community and conservation projects in Africa. Phillips is also working with Gemfields, a world-leading supplier of responsibly sourced coloured gemstones, on a masterclass in collecting fine Zambian emeralds. This landmark online auction on Phillips.com will be open for bidding from Nov 23 to Dec 2.

View the highlights at the Phillips Fall Auction (Watches and Jewels) Preview on Nov 12-13, 11am-7pm, at The St Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road, Singapore. By appointment only, so email [email protected] in advance. Follow @Phillipsjewels to get the latest updates.

(All images: Phillips)

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Singapore.