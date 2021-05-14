Defining Everyday Luxury Through Scintilla’s Eka and Prima Collections

Luxury can be defined in different terms depending on one’s interpretation. Some define it as elegantly comfortable while some say it’s down to extravagant living. But for the Bangkok-based, high-powered executives, Sittharmanin “Pam” Susamawathanakhun and Parama “Nam” Raiva, it’s all about timeless comfort combined with simplicity that feels just right for the occasion of everyday luxury.
Prestige talks with the two business executives to reveal what’s on their business agendas and what they keep in their stylish wardrobes.
Sittharmanin “Pam” Susamawathanakhun, Managing Director of SRT Forex
For dynamic business executive Sittharmanin “Pam” Susamawathanakhun, each day begins before dawn. By six o’clock, she’s begun her workout. Then she catches up on important news, scans exchange rates and financial market reports and heads to work.
The 36-year-old executive is known for transitioning her family’s 50-something year-old foreign exchange company, Superrich, into the digital era. In the years she has helped lead Superrich, she has been instrumental in developing and modernising the business. But work this year has brought more novel challenges, thanks to the economic aftermath of Covid-19.
Having conducted two rounds of layoffs and restructuring, Pam says her priority is simply to “help the business survive”. She is in charge of a new business unit aimed at tourists and expatriates. “I’m managing the money application and transfer service at SRT Forex. And that’s a new business unit that I’m very involved in right now. It’s fun being a new business, but it’s also a very challenging time given the pandemic,” she says.
Between boardrooms to press interviews, Pam also makes the odd stop at photoshoots, thanks to her status as a Thailand style icon. Sleek, chic and elegant, she appears equally at home in front of the camera as she does in the boardroom.
Pam says her style is “minimalist, masculine and modern”. With her free time split between the outdoors and travel, this aesthetic has served her well.
“I like a simple, white T-shirt,” she says. “I wear a lot of blazers and jeans. Those would be my three go-to pieces.” She later explains that for a high quality, luxury item, “you need the perfect cut, pattern, and material. Another thing is the quality, it must be something that stands the test of time.”
Pam is rarely spotted with anything fussy or cluttered, especially as far as jewellery is concerned. A gorgeous pair of earrings, or a wristwatch are her daily go-tos. Add the right jewellery for “everyday luxury”, perhaps something gold or silver, which “is not over the top” – and her outfit is complete. That’s why, she says, the Eka Collection from FOPE jewellery complements her style so well.
“Luxury for me is a lot about comfort. Anything that’s uncomfortable or seems like you’re trying too hard isn’t for me,” the executive concludes. “It should combine ease and simplicity, as well as comfort and timelessness.”
Parama “Nam” Raiva, Senior Brand Manager of S&P
The last time Prestige chatted with Parama “Nam” Raiva a few years ago, she had just returned from Ethiopia, and was busy promoting Cake Studio and SNP HQ, the trendy, photogenic ‘sister’ of the classic family-favourite chain, S&P.
Twenty-nine year-old Nam joined her family’s business behemoth, S&P, after studying Ceramics Design at Central Saint Martins. Since then, she has been involved in the innovative development of the original S&P business, as well as cake design, and other areas of business development. This June, she looks forward to unveiling a new cake brand.
“Right now, we’re going to a new location and I’m starting a new brand. I’m still doing the SNP Cake Studio with custom cakes, but [with this new location] we’re targeting a different market. It’s custom, premium cakes, with a minimal style,” she reveals. Customers will also be able to see the entire cake-making process, as well as join cake-related workshops.
Though she reveals she’s wary because of the timing, she is also game for the challenge. “It’s actually a good time, maybe, in a different way, to start something, to test your skills,” she says. In a regular situation, she explains, she wouldn’t be able to try out new things. Having an obstacle in the way, “makes me think about the ways I could overcome it, to test different things, and to try out different directions.”
Nam says her style is “minimal, sophisticated and simple”. Her typical workday look is a combination of denim, a black, white or navy blazer, white trainers and T-shirt.
“It’s in between casual and formal,” she says. A few pieces of simple jewellery completes her look.
“Normally, I wear gold jewellery. I wear very minimal colours – black and white or monochrome – so with jewellery I tend to go for gold or rose gold, to give it a bit of a pop,” she says. “The Prima collection from FOPE jewellery is something I could wear every day, whether I’m dressed up or dressed down. It’s perfect for every occasion and suits my style.”
For Nam, taste is subjective and comfort is supreme. “Good taste is different for everyone,” she says. “Someone’s tastes might be different to yours.”
“Good taste is whatever makes you feel comfortable and confident, when you’re wearing something or doing something. Good taste doesn’t have to be clothing. It can be your lifestyle, or your experiences.”