Defining Everyday Luxury Through Scintilla’s Eka and Prima Collections

Luxury can be defined in different terms depending on one’s interpretation. Some define it as elegantly comfortable while some say it’s down to extravagant living. But for the Bangkok-based, high-powered executives, Sittharmanin “Pam” Susamawathanakhun and Parama “Nam” Raiva, it’s all about timeless comfort combined with simplicity that feels just right for the occasion of everyday luxury.

Prestige talks with the two business executives to reveal what’s on their business agendas and what they keep in their stylish wardrobes.