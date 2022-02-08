Valentine’s Day 2022: Find the Perfect Gift at “Siam Paragon The Reflection of Precious Love”

Still finding the perfect gift for the month of love? Siam Paragon’s new campaign, “Siam Paragon The Reflection of Precious Love”, offers a bejeweled celebration of Valentine’s Day 2022.
[Header image credit: Jaeger Lecoultre]
Entering February, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and with it comes that customary gift-shopping period. As you go about finding the perfect gift for your one and only, it’s only natural that you’d want to go wall out — and what better way to dazzle your beloved, than through a meaningful piece of jewelry, or a timepiece that’ll stay with them forever?
This Valentine’s season, discover the most precious gifts of love through Siam Paragon’s latest campaign, “Siam Paragon The Reflection of Precious Love”. Further strengthening its reputation as the place to find world-class jewels and luxury watches, the campaign brings together Thailand’s leading luxury brands, to provide a selection of beautifully timeless gifts. Whether its a V-Day ring she’ll wear for years to come, an utterly romantic jewelry watch, or even a special gift for yourself if you’re flying solo this year, here are some of the key brands — and their products — to eye from this year’s Valentine’s campaign.
Interested in the Siam Paragon The Reflection of Precious Love campaign? You can also receive a Siam Gift Card worth up to 8,000 baht when purchasing at participating jewelry and watch boutiques. Participating credit cards are also eligible for up to 22% cash-back benefits, from February 4 until 17, 2022.
To find out more, visit siamparagon.co.th.
All Jewellery Brands in “Siam Paragon The Reflection of Precious Love”
Bijoux de Louis, Blue River, Der Mond, Gems Pavilion, Karat, KM Brilliance by Charms, Le Beau, Pannarai Jewellers, Premiera, Prima Gems, P&P Jewelry, Rajdamri, Scintilla Gioielli, Sette, Siam Tiara, Sirus Tanya, S.T. Diamond, Tang’s by Chualee, Trez Jewelry, Xavier
All Watch Brands in “Siam Paragon The Reflection of Precious Love”
A.Lange & Söhne, Breitling, Chopard, D Watch Café, Franck Muller, Hublot, IWC, Jaeger Lecoultre, Montblanc, Omega, Panerai, Patek Philippe, Pendulum, Piaget, PMT The Hour Glass, Rolex, TKI
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Gems Pavilion: The Chain Bracelet
- Blue River: Eternity Ring
- TREZ Jewelry: Heart-shaped garnet jewelry set
- Dermond: Fancy Eternity Ring
- P&P Jewelry: Matching round diamond ring and earring set.
- Siam Tiara: Earrings
- Pannarai Jewelers: Heart-shaped diamond ring and earrings
- Bijoux de Louise: Bracelet
- Panerai: Panerai Luminor Due
- Montblanc: Montblanc 1858 Geosphere UltraBlack Limited Edition
- Chopard: L’Heure Du Diamant
- Franck Muller: Vanguard™ Rose Skeleton
- Jaeger-Lecoultre: Rendez-vous Dazzling Night & Day
- Omega: Constellation Small Seconds 34mm
Shopping for your sweet yet slightly spunky sweetheart? Here’s one for you. Taking the form of a bejeweled chain bracelet, this timeless design from Gems Pavilion comes in 18K pink gold, and is adorned with 2.87 carats worth of diamonds. It’s elegant, refined, with a slight edge that sets it apart, making it the perfect gift for a woman who’s bold and unabashedly herself.
If you’re looking for a declaration of eternal love, look no further. Beautifully minimal, yet filled with intricate details, this ring features a series of Baguette-cut diamonds that shine with sleek lines and a dreamy transparency. The white-gold casing and special openwork design makes the ring sparkle extravagantly when worn — a gift that is at once subtle, while loud in the affection it represents.
For a no-holding-back kind of romantic gesture, this exclusive set from TREZ Jewelry is a surefire way to her heart. Including a necklace and a set of earrings, the set features heart-shaped garnet — a gemstone known to symbolize longevity. The necklace itself is also set with 0.18 ct diamonds, while the earrings feature 0.41 ct diamonds, both set in 18K white gold.
For elegance with a touch of bling, opt for Dermond’s Fancy Eternity Ring. Three designs are available, all set in an 18K white gold case. The Center Heart design comes with heart, drop, oval and baguette diamonds. Center Emeralds, on the other hand, features emerald diamonds that have been GIA verified, complemented by oval diamonds, teardrop diamonds and heart diamonds. Finally, Center Oval features oval, emerald, teardrop, marquise, and baguette diamonds.
For the sweet and sophisticated, this jewelry set stands out through its heart-shaped elements, and impressive use of gems. The ring comes with 1,95 carats of diamonds, while the earrings contain 2.15, forming a set that is absolutely dazzling.
While diamonds are, indeed, a girl’s best friend, there are some who absolutely love the pure beauty contained in pearls. For those ladies, these earrings from Siam Tiara make the perfect gift. Featuring stunning South Sea pearls, the earrings are also set with diamonds in an 18K white gold case.
If you’re looking for something cute to commemorate the occasion, there’s something about this heart-shaped set that screams Valentine’s Day spirit. While charmingly shaped, there’s also a sense of refinement about them. This is due to a special technique used on the diamonds, which make their shine even more noticeable. The earrings also feature twin diamonds, coming at exactly the same weight — 2.01 carats each.
A bracelet set with striking baguette-shaped diamonds, this piece of jewellery from Bijoux de Louise makes the perfect gift for the elegant and outstanding. Set in 18K white gold, the bracelet glimmers with even the slightest movement, making a statement that is at once stunning and refined.
If you’re looking for a special timepiece for her, the Luminor Due is Panerai’s latest design, especially created for women. With a 38mm dial, the watch combines the best Swiss-manufacturing with a vibrant strap made of crocodile leather. Filled with charisma and a nice touch of sophistication, it makes for a truly timeless gift.
If, on the other hand, you’re shopping for him, this timepiece from Montblanc is all about new adventures. Drawing inspiration from the nature and hiking trips, the watch is especially designed to conquer the world’s seven summits. Expect a durable masterpiece, featuring a 42mm stainless steel dial, along with Montblanc’s in-house technology.
Let’s face it, what better gift to get her this Valentine’s Day, than a timepiece with a heart-shaped dial? Beautifully decorated with pink mother-of-pearl shells, this watch from Chopard also features a pink leather strap, and a case made of 18K pink gold. Set with round diamonds, it’s sweet while maintaining Chopard’s reliable craftsmanship — the watch is water resistant to 30m, comes with a power reserve of 30 hours, and features a manual winding mechanism that’s been hand-engraved using the guilloche technique.
For the more sophisticated and sensual ladies, this timepiece from Franck Muller is a great option. Feminine, while maintaining a bold flair for glamour, the watch features a design of roses and sparkling diamonds. A hand-wound inhouse movement — the Caliber 1540 VS15 — has been meticulously carved into the watch’s skeleton, for a statement piece she’ll never forget. A variety of colour options are available, including Franck Muller’s signature shade Color Dream.
For a tasteful gift that is minimal, yet filled with meaning, this watch set is absolutely breathtaking in its level of detail. Coming in both white gold and pink gold cases — great for couple watches! — the watches come with a special Night and Day Indicator, expressed through a moon and sun above 6 o’clock on the dial. Surrounding the mother-of-pearl is a gold bezel, set with dazzling diamonds.
Coming in an eye-catching red hue, this timepiece by Omega is subtly on-theme, while making a great watch that’ll accompany your loved ones for many years to come. Featuring a red velvet dial surrounded by diamonds, a highlight of this watch design is a small sub-dial, found above the 6th digit on the watchface, which depicts the seconds. Powered by the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Cal.8802/8803 movement, the watch comes with a 55 hour power reserve, as well as a sapphire crystal back.