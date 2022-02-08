Valentine’s Day 2022: Find the Perfect Gift at “Siam Paragon The Reflection of Precious Love”

Still finding the perfect gift for the month of love? Siam Paragon’s new campaign, “Siam Paragon The Reflection of Precious Love”, offers a bejeweled celebration of Valentine’s Day 2022.

[Header image credit: Jaeger Lecoultre]

Entering February, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and with it comes that customary gift-shopping period. As you go about finding the perfect gift for your one and only, it’s only natural that you’d want to go wall out — and what better way to dazzle your beloved, than through a meaningful piece of jewelry, or a timepiece that’ll stay with them forever?

This Valentine’s season, discover the most precious gifts of love through Siam Paragon’s latest campaign, “Siam Paragon The Reflection of Precious Love”. Further strengthening its reputation as the place to find world-class jewels and luxury watches, the campaign brings together Thailand’s leading luxury brands, to provide a selection of beautifully timeless gifts. Whether its a V-Day ring she’ll wear for years to come, an utterly romantic jewelry watch, or even a special gift for yourself if you’re flying solo this year, here are some of the key brands — and their products — to eye from this year’s Valentine’s campaign.

Interested in the Siam Paragon The Reflection of Precious Love campaign? You can also receive a Siam Gift Card worth up to 8,000 baht when purchasing at participating jewelry and watch boutiques. Participating credit cards are also eligible for up to 22% cash-back benefits, from February 4 until 17, 2022.

To find out more, visit siamparagon.co.th.

All Jewellery Brands in “Siam Paragon The Reflection of Precious Love”

Bijoux de Louis, Blue River, Der Mond, Gems Pavilion, Karat, KM Brilliance by Charms, Le Beau, Pannarai Jewellers, Premiera, Prima Gems, P&P Jewelry, Rajdamri, Scintilla Gioielli, Sette, Siam Tiara, Sirus Tanya, S.T. Diamond, Tang’s by Chualee, Trez Jewelry, Xavier

All Watch Brands in “Siam Paragon The Reflection of Precious Love”

A.Lange & Söhne, Breitling, Chopard, D Watch Café, Franck Muller, Hublot, IWC, Jaeger Lecoultre, Montblanc, Omega, Panerai, Patek Philippe, Pendulum, Piaget, PMT The Hour Glass, Rolex, TKI