Sirus Tanya Opens a New Flagship Boutique in Siam Paragon

Founded by Creative Director, Sirus Tanyawattanakul, the Thai jewellery brand is known for their selection of reputably sourced diamonds and gemstones, and timeless designs. Their pieces are not only popular amongst the local community, but have garnered attention from buyers in the Middle East and the United States. The brand has since opened a brand-new flagship boutique in anticipation of a big, end-year reveal.

The ‘House of Sirus Tanya’ is located on the first floor of Siam Paragon. The revamped boutique is four times its original size and boasts modern decor, luxurious furnishings, and a warm and inviting colour-palette. The emerald cut diamond has been utilised in various facts of the design as a nod to the founder’s favourite diamond cut. On display are several of the brand’s most celebrated collections and buyers are encouraged to get a closer look at their favourite pieces.

Some of their most notable collections include the Sirus Chain Collection, which was first debuted in 2020. The collection was inspired by neoclassical architectural styles found in Munich, Germany, specifically the traditional chain links present in a lot of the buildings. The pieces in this collection offer an elegant, modern-day reinterpretation of these chains while still embodying their strength.

The Mosaica Collection was inspired by patterns found in tile arrangements, each design rooted in simplicity and structure. The highlights of the collection are the different arrangements of square-cut diamonds, each in differing sizes, which can be worn every day for those who like a little bit of edge. Finally, the Harmony Collection, currently the brand’s best-selling collection, showcases the balance between emerald cut and oval cut diamonds, and features earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, that wearers can mix and match.

For more information, visit Sirus Tanya.