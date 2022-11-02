Sirus Tanya Unveils Its 2022 High Jewellery Collection

Sirus Tanya, founded by Creative Director, Sirus Tanyawattanakul, has been refining its approach to crafting high jewellery for over a decade. On October 27, the brand unveiled ‘The New High Jewellery Collection 2022,’ a collection of 40 pieces boasting feminine charm, each inspired by the beauty that exists in the world around us.

The event saw guests invited to browse pieces from the collection at The House of Sirus Tanya, the brand’s flagship store on the first floor of Siam Paragon before they were treated to a fashion show where models wore the pieces to heighten glamorous evening ensembles. The show ended with brand muse, Suquan Bulakul, appearing in a total look from the fashion brand, CANITT, which was elevated by eye-catching pieces from the new collection.

After the show, Sirus Tanyawattanakul, opened up about the inspiration behind the collection and the level of craftsmanship that went into it, including how the creative team and designers spent more than six months conceptualising and developing the collection.

“The High Jewellery Collection 2022 brings together aspects of the beauty surrounding us and decodes them in a way that Sirus Tanya is known for. Although each concept is linked together by the same inspiration, they are clearly unique in their design characteristics. Most importantly, the concept is incomplete without the brand’s muse. We constantly envision how Suquan will look while wearing the high jewellery pieces, so it comes as no surprise that she reflects and represents the identity of Sirus Tanya flawlessly,” he enthuses.

“Moreover, the key to Sirus Tanya is the commitment to our work’s high standards and delivering the best to our customers. Therefore, when it comes to sourcing and selecting the diamonds or gems, it is essential that they pass the QC from me and the experts. In terms of design, we do not just focus on beauty, but also take a holistic approach and look into practicality. Meanwhile the craftsmanship is emphasised by elegance and meticulous attention to detail carried out by skilled technicians in every step, from casting to stone setting and completing QC before delivering to customers,” he concludes.

Suquan Bulakul, Sirus Tanya’s muse had this to say about the collection: “As the brand’s muse, I feel honoured to have been working with Sirus Tanya since 2020, and feel even more invigorated knowing that I can clearly represent the brand. For the High Jewellery Collection 2022, I feel that this is another beautiful and notable collection, as every piece brings forward an element of surprise. It does well to present the identity of Sirus Tanya, from the timeless designs that give them a classic look, to the hidden details, and the quality of the diamonds, this is a collection that will surely make jewellery lovers happy.”

After both Sirus and Suquan shared their insights about the collection, the event concluded with a special live show from singer Pure-Ekkapan, who was Thailand’s first ‘The Voice All Stars’ Champion.

Discover highlights from the new collection below:

For more information about Sirus Tanya, click here.