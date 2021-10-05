Why Swarovski’s Collection II is Brighter, Bolder and Better than ever

Swarovski’s Global Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert is the queen of symbolism and self-expression. In Collection II, she boldly tells Swarovski’s story and heritage through a combination of hypnotic colours and geometric forms.

Swarovski’s Wonderlab and Giovanna Engelbert are bringing maximalism back in all its technicolour glory with the launch of Collection II. This time, it further explores the possibilities of clear crystals through geometric designs, hyper-expressive colours and scale. From punk to classic, Collection II is designed to convey a broad range of expressions and styles. The key themes: the regal presence of crystals, hypnotic colours, and the essence of Bohemian culture.

“In this collection, I wanted to dive deeper into a love affair with Austrian arts and crafts, notably the influences of the Wiener Werkstätte and Gustav Klimt, while bringing in a modernity to the organic ways shape and form can be represented within their tradition,” explains the Italian Creative Director. “Collection II gives us a chance to dive further into our world of wonders. From a closer look into the muses of the Bohemian movement to the design aesthetic of our Austrian heritage, we’re able to enrich our brand story with a modern twist. In this way, each crystal item becomes a microcosm of our world.”

The pieces are grouped into 11 different families, with some evolving from the aesthetics of Collection I while the others bringing in new ideas and inspirations. “We’ve created pieces for everyone to play and experiment with crystals as a tool for their own expression,” says Engelbert. With each family carrying distinct characteristics, discover the pieces from Collection II below:

Abunda

The new Abunda family is unique with its highly mathematical (or, in Swarovski’s term, mathemagical) form. The pierced crystal and curved lines emphasise Swarovski’s heritage of craftsmanship and technical mastery.

Dextera

Dextera, too, is a new addition to Swarovski. It offers unisex designs with geometric metal features and precision-cut pavé. It is available in gold, silver and black with crystal embellishments to express the spirit of Bohemian punk.

Orbita

A variation from Collection I, the new Orbita family displays double-sided elements that swivel around so its wearers can admire them from all angles. The new colours are more vibrant, aptly embodying Collection II’s expressive concept.

Millenia

As Swarovski’s signature family, Millenia offers fundamental, timeless pieces. Collection II explores the Millenia family with new cuts, colours and sizes.

Lucent

Collection II would not be complete without Lucent, another of Swarovski’s core families. The new iteration sees these full crystal cut designs in unusual geometric forms with hundreds of precision-cut facets per piece.

Dulcis

Juxtaposing sharp lines and soft curves, Dulcis takes inspiration from Modern Art. Collection II expands the horizon and explores how pieces of art can be worn—in this case, through corded chains and hair accessories.

Chroma

An interpretation of a deconstructed prism, this family offers chromatic-coloured designs that celebrate Swarovski’s crystals’ bold, pure form.

For more information, visit Swarovski.