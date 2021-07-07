Opening on July 6, 2021, the 74th Cannes Film Festival and another year of the esteemed film festival thus began. The opening ceremony saw the premiere of Annette by Leos Carax, along with stars and directors appearing on the red carpet with Chopard’s stunning creations.

American Actress and Director Jodie Foster received the Festival’s Palme d’Honneur award, which was crafted by Chopard.

Ever a red carpet jeweller, Chopard’s Haute Joaillerie and Red Carpet collections were donned by some of the industry’s most respected talents: Jessica Chastain, Jodie Foster, Song Kang-Ho, Carla Bruni, Mylène Farmer, Mistress of Ceremonies Doria Tillier and many more. The stars took the red carpet to another level in beautifully crafted pieces by Chopard as they attended the festival’s opening ceremony and the premiere of the film, Annette. Notably, the film, which was directed by Leos Carax, has been co-produced by French-Thai Paul-Dominique Vacharasinthu.

Jessica Chastain wearing

a necklace in 18ct white Fairmined-certified gold featuring oval-shaped rubies and diamonds with a ring in 18ct white gold featuring a heart shaped ruby and diamonds, both from the Haute Joaillerie Collection

Bella Hadid dons a pair of earrings in 18ct white Fairmined-certified gold from the Red Carpet Collection featuring pear-shaped diamonds, along with a white gold ring featuring a marquise-cut diamond and a ring featuring a heart-shaped ruby, both from the Haute Joaillerie Collection.

South Korean Actor and Member of the 74 th Cannes Film Festival Jury Song Kang-Ho selected an L.U.C Flying T Twin in 18ct rose Fairmined-certified gold



Actress and Member of the 74 th Cannes Film Festival Jury, Maggie Gyllenhaal sparkled in earrings from the Precious Lace Collection

Actress and director Jodie Foster graced the red carpet in a pair of earrings in 18ct white gold from the Red Carpet Collection featuring 22.01-carats of pear-shaped diamonds and diamonds and a ring in platinum from the Haute Joaillerie Collection

Italian, Egyptian, and French actress and model Elisa Sednaoui dazzled in Chopard’s Haute Joaillerie Collection



Actress and Mistress of Ceremonies of the Opening Ceremony Doria Tillier selected a pair of earrings in platinum featuring 32-carats of diamonds, a ring in 18ct white Fairmined-certified gold featuring 9.05-carats of diamonds and a bracelet in 18ct white Fairmined-certified gold featuring 17.41-carats of diamonds, all from the Haute Joaillerie Collection

Co-President and Artistic Director of Chopard Caroline Scheufele dazzled in a necklace from Red Carpet Collection while actor William Abadie selected an Alpine Eagle timepiece in 18ct rose gold.

Singer-songwriter Carla Bruni wore a pair of earrings from the Haute Joaillerie Collection and a bracelet from the Red Carpet Collection



Actor Alejandro Nones selected a L.U.C Flying T Twin Joaillerie in platinum featuring 32.45-carats of diamonds

Along with the most fabulous looks from the opening, Chopard will also be hosting glamorous dinners and ceremonies throughout the festival itself. Starting today with the ‘Paradise Dinner’ on the Martinez pontoon, one can expect to see the Red Carpet Collection showcased during an exclusive dinner held by Caroline Scheufele. Other highlights will include the L.U.C. timepieces for the gentlemen, which will be officially presented on July 12, 2021, during the jeweller’s rooftop party aptly named the ‘Gentlemen’s Evening’.

Later on this Friday, the ‘Trophée Chopard’ ceremony and official dinner will be held at the Palais des Festivals, marking this year’s edition as the 20th anniversary of the award and the maison’s dedication to cinema. The ceremony will see the awards presented to the two laureates during the dinner, which is co-held by Pierre Lescure, Thierry Frémaux and Caroline Scheufele. Other events fans of the brands and those with discerning eyes should look forward to are the ‘1001 Night’ party and the amfAR dinner and party—an exclusive event featuring Chopard’s Haute Joaillerie collection and a fashion show curated by none other than Carine Roitfeld herself.

