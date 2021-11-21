The Boldness of Bvlgari’s B.zero1 Rock Jewellery Collection

It’s been a little more than two decades since Bvlgari introduced its B.zero1 ring to the world in 1999, a captivating piece whose bold, unconventional design took inspiration from the fluid lines of Rome’s Colosseum and the industrial look of cylindrical tubes.

Its iconic design is revisited in the additions to this year’s B.zero1 Rock Jewellery Collection, its influence apparent in the necklaces and rings, most notably in the most precious B.zero1 Rock jewel to date – a stunning 18 karat white gold necklace that impresses with its 7.20 carats.

Embodying the collection’s fearless spirit and standing as the ultimate icon of individuality, the ingenious craftsmanship applied on the necklace is evident in the way every single link of its original chain motif echoes the iconic ring’s rounded silhouette and distinctive edges. As its proportions remain faithful to the ring, each element seems to have become a B.zero1 measure unit.

Each one of the Bvlgari necklace’s individual modules is composed of three hand-set and assembled elements, truly highlighting the unique fusion of industrial design with the Roman jeweller’s legendary know-how in jewellery making.

With three different ways to wear the necklace, it pairs well with those who stand out with their constant chase for new inspirations and unashamed open-mindedness. It can be worn with or without the pendant, or with the additional thin 18 karat white gold chain that comes with the jewel.

In addition to the white gold iteration, the necklace is available in 18 karat rose gold and 18 karats yellow gold as well. The former is paired with a pendant with cutting-edge black ceramic highlights on the rim, while the latter’s pendant is studded with diamonds on the edges. What stands out on both pendants are the B.zero1 Rock studs set on the central band. No matter which necklace the wearer goes for, the look can be completed with matching 18 karat gold rings as well as a stackable 18 karat rose bangle, on which black ceramic accents can be seen framing the studs embellishing it.

Known for their fierce, trail-blazing personalities, Hollywood star Zendaya and K-pop star Lisa, of Korean girl group Blackpink fame, are Bvlgari’s picks to represent the collection that is as unique as their attitudes.

