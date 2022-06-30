Jewellery Report: The Most Fabulous & Fantastical Rings We’ve Seen this Season

Good things come in small packages, like these rings boasting out-of-this-world designs and exceptional gemstones. We round up some of the dreamiest rings we’ve seen so far this season.

Van Cleef & Arpels

From the maison’s 150-piece high jewellery collection, Sous les Étoiles, is this other-worldly ring that accompanies a necklace inspired by the passage of Halley’s comet. Visible from earth every 75 years, the celestial phenomenon is transposed into a radiant composition of contrasting yellow and white diamonds. Stealing the spotlight is a fancy vivid yellow diamond that represents the comet’s head. One of the collection’s most remarkable gems, the 11.29-carat pear-shaped stone boasts great purity and a warm yellow tone. In line with the maison’s tradition of transformable pieces, the central yellow diamond can be detached from the necklace and placed on the ring. Should the wearer desire more sparkle, she can accentuate the magnificent piece with a motif adorned with a 3.26-carat pear-shaped diamond that can be positioned over the central yellow diamond on the necklace or ring, as pictured above.

Boucheron

This is one of four stunning rings from Histoire de Style, New Maharajahs – the new high jewellery collection that pays tribute to Boucheron’s largest commission by the Maharajah of Patiala in 1928. Reinterpreting opulent pieces from archival sketches into contemporary monochromatic jewels for the 21st century, Claire Choisne, the maison’s creative director, made the radical choice of achieving purity through the use of white and transparency. Case in point: This scene-stealing Padma Diamants white gold ring features a large rock crystal with pavé baguette diamonds surrounding a pear-shaped diamond in its centre. Adding to the piece’s luminosity and radiance are round diamonds that are deftly set beneath the clear rock crystal and on the ring’s shoulders.

Chanel

In 2020 and 2021, Chanel’s Watchmaking Creation Studio presented a Mademoiselle Privé Bouton collection that paid homage to the button – an essential element of Gabrielle Chanel’s stylistic universe. This year, the new edition presents the Golden Pearl Motif Set that comprises three pieces designed around the golden pearl. Crafted with the exceptional skills and savoir faire of métiers d’art, a gold half-pearl button adorns a sautoir, rigid cuff bracelet and, as shown here, a ring with a hidden surprise. Lifting the top of the Hors Série Mademoiselle Privé Bouton Golden Pearl Motif ring reveals a white gold watch featuring a dial set with 142 brilliant-cut diamonds. The yellow gold button is embellished with an exquisite golden pearl, while the ring shank is dressed in chic black titanium and accentuated with yellow gold. The creation is numbered and limited to just five pieces.

Cartier

This white gold Heteractis ring from the third chapter of the Sixième Sens par Cartier High Jewellery collection showcases striking chromatic combinations that embody the maison’s aesthetic signatures. Its vibrant rich hues of sapphires and emeralds are inspired by the costumes of impresario Serge Diaghilev’s 1909 Russian ballet in Paris. The design is reminiscent of a sea anemone, which is visualised with diamonds and 10 raw Panjshir emeralds totalling 4.83 carats, encircling a 7.89-carat Sri Lankan sapphire. The work of a skilled Cartier gem-cutter, each unique cube-shaped verdant stone flaunts three large facets that can be seen from above and the side.

Chopard

Themed Chopard loves Cinema, the maison’s 2022 Red Carpet collection features 75 high jewellery creations that celebrate the 75th Cannes Film Festival. With the world of film as a muse, Chopard co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele reimagined her favourite movies into scintillating jewels. Some of the highlight pieces include a white and black diamond rose brooch inspired by Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights; a necklace adorned with a 13.69-carat internally flawless D-grade diamond that evokes the spirit of the French Riviera as seen in Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief; and this Pumpkin ring that references the classic fairytale, Cinderella. Taking almost 100 hours to craft and festooned with 1,100 spessartite garnets, 550 tsavorites and 185 diamonds, this whimsical piece in Fairmined white and rose gold, coloured titanium and aluminium opens to reveal Cinderella’s diamond slipper on a pillow.

Bvlgari

While the Roman house’s Magnifica high jewellery collection boasts a wide array of lavish pieces with generous lashings of Italian glamour, there are creations that feature such exemplary gemstones that only the most minimalist of settings is required. Retailing at a cool €13.5 million (S$19.7m), this high jewellery platinum ring is crowned with an astounding 4.5-carat natural fancy vivid blue oval diamond and comes complemented by two pear-shaped diamonds on each side, as well as pavé diamonds. Blue diamonds are rarer and more expensive than any fancy coloured diamond, with the exception of red diamonds. Accounting for just 0.1 per cent of the world’s coloured diamonds, they can only be found in Australia, South Africa and India.

Tiffany & Co.

Titled Botanica, the jeweller’s Blue Book 2022 high jewellery collection is a celebration of flora’s timeless beauty. Contemporary designs re-envisioned from Tiffany’s archive of botanical motifs are embellished with the finest diamonds and gemstones. Akin to coaxing rebellious blooms into a fantastical garden, the house’s expert craftsmen evolved the orchid, wisteria, thistle and dandelion into captivating transformable jewels. A fine specimen of the latter flower is seen here, realised as a platinum ring with a solitaire diamond of over 6 carats that can be worn between two diamond rings to form an abstract bejewelled dandelion.

(Main and featured image: Van Cleef & Arpels)

This story first appeared in the June 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.